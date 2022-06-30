ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Waterloo police identify man who drowned in Cedar River

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - We now know the name of a man who drowned in the Cedar...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Lightning strike causes home fire in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:26 am, the Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Church Street. Officials say lightning struck the property causing the attic to fire. Crews on scene noticed light smoke coming from the roof of the residence. The homeowner said she heard a loud “boom” and a flash of light from outside.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KIMT

1 adult, 2 children injured in NE Iowa train vs. truck crash

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) – Three people, two of them children, were hospitalized after a truck vs. train accident Sunday afternoon in Parkersburg. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at 2nd Street and the railroad crossing. Aleshia Meeks, 28, was driving a pickup truck at the crossing and didn't yield to the Canadian National train headed west on the tracks and was hit.
PARKERSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:34 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Police Department received reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of Third Avenue SE. Officers located a male juvenile at the scene who had been shot in the abdomen.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Car vaults, rolls off Highway 151 due to "medical event," Linn County Sheriff says

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person was injured when his car vaulted over a road between Springville and Anamosa. The crash happened just before 2 pm Saturday. The sheriff's office, along with Linn County Rescue, Jones County Sheriff deputies, and first responders from Anamosa responded to the crash on Highway 151 near Taylor Road.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in crash between bus and van in Black Hawk County

VOORHIES, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural southern Black Hawk County on Saturday sent one person to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:50 p.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of...
KCRG.com

Black Hawk County crash injures driver

People celebrating the 4th of July holiday will have to dig deeper into their wallets. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked to campers who decided to stay local. A shooting in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon sent a juvenile male to the hospital. 'Show N' Shine' car show raises money for hospice.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in Saturday crash in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving one vehicle in rural Linn County resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Taylor Road, located northeast of Springville. Deputies arrived and found a crashed 2012 Ford Escape, which they believe entered the south ditch, causing it to vault over Taylor Road and roll on nearby private property.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle crash north of Raymond hurts one

RAYMOND, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle driver was hurt when they crashed on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 10:54 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Independence Avenue and Raymond Road, located north of Raymond. Deputies believe that the operator of a 2005 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on Raymond Road and lost control, leading to the crash.
RAYMOND, IA
KCRG.com

Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent a message to parents and staff regarding a security incident that occurred over the weekend. The school says that the security threat has caused district activities, minus high school baseball and softball games, to close over the week while the incident is addressed and resolved. Regularly scheduled activities are expected to resume on July 11th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art allegedly uses ID of barred driver with ear gauges, neck tattoos in attempt to avoid arrest at hands of Johnson County deputies

Johnson County deputies say a wanted Cedar Rapids man with no body art tried to avoid arrest by giving them the ID of a barred driver who has ear gauges and a neck tattoo. The incident began when deputies pulled over a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am for an equipment violation near the intersection of Sand Road and 560th Street, north of River Junction, just before 3:30 Saturday morning. The driver gave a name that came back as being barred from driving. The man was arrested for Driving While Barred and not having proof of insurance.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Winneshiek County man charged with attempted murder

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 27th at approximately 7:00 pm, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance north of St. Lucas. Investigators say 18-year-old Robert Dale Kruse committed domestic abuse upon a female victim at their home. The victim reportedly fled...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Johnson sits tied for 36th following day 3 of the JDC

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Man Hurt In Cedar Rapids Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man's recovering after being shot in the legs in Cedar Rapids. Police were called to the 11-hundred block of C Avenue NW before 8 o'clock last (Tuesday) night, after multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man with non life threatening gunshot injuries to his legs. Police say the man was treated and released from the hospital, and is not cooperating with investigators.
KCRG.com

Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night. The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

