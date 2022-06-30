ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BBC Denies Ban on Secondary Sales to U.S. Streamers, Producers Body Vows to Fight Policy Change

By Naman Ramachandran and K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The BBC has denied it plans to ban the secondary sale of commissions to Netflix , Amazon Prime and Disney+ in the U.K. for five years.

But they have confirmed to Variety that the secondary sales process is under review. “The BBC is not introducing a ban, we are looking at our secondary sales policy in the U.K. – something we do on a periodic basis to ensure maximum value for licence fee payers,” a BBC spokesperson told Variety . “The SVoDs are and remain important partners to the BBC.”

Under the current terms of trade the BBC gets an exclusive licence in the U.K. for the duration of the licence period, which is usually five years, irrespective of its level of investment. However, after a program’s standard exclusive window has expired, which is most commonly 18 months from the BBC’s first use, the BBC program release policy means that the producer can ask for consent to exploit a program early via secondary television and/or SVOD in the U.K.

U.K. trade body Pact , which represents and supports independent production and distribution companies, has written to its members claiming the BBC plans to ban secondary sales to U.S. streamers for five years. In its letter to members, Pact says the ban will come into effect from July 1.

“The BBC has informed Pact that it will be changing the program release policy as of July 1, 2022,” the note reads. “The BBC will prohibit any exploitation in the U.K., during the BBC’s licence period, to specifically Netflix, Amazon and Disney+. The BBC believes audiences are choosing to watch programming via these platforms instead of going to iPlayer to watch them. Pact considers that, by preventing sales to most SVOD platforms in the U.K., the BBC will potentially delay and/or remove the producer’s ability to recoup advances or deferrals; deter distributor investment; and restrict the ability to expand audience and interest in the programme. Despite Pact’s requests, the BBC has not shared with Pact the meaningful data that supports their rationale for this prohibition.”

“The BBC does not need the consent of Pact to amend its programme release policy,” the Pact note added. “However, Pact will be taking up this damaging decision with [U.K. media regulator] Ofcom because we consider it to be anti-competitive and detrimental to licence-fee payers, who receive content whose price is subsidised by secondary sales to Netflix, Amazon and Disney+.”

Pact chief executive John McVay told Variety : “This is clearly the BBC making up a policy to damage its suppliers, itself and the functioning of an open market in the U.K. As usual they sticking their head in the sand and trying to bully their suppliers when they should be focusing commissioning the shows that U.K. audiences want.”

This story first appeared in U.K. trade publication Broadcast.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Heartstopper,’ ‘Slow Horses’ Production Outfit See-Saw Posts $97 Million Income

Click here to read the full article. See-Saw, the production outfit behind shows including Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses,” has posted an income of £79.7 million ($97 million) for the year ending June 30, 2021. The accounts, which were filed at U.K. company registrar Companies House on Wednesday, show that turnover has almost doubled at the U.K. and Australia-based producer. The previous year’s turnover, for the year ending June 30, 2020, was £43.4 million. The increase in production, however, has also seen the company’s costs increase “significantly” to £92.9 million. The previous year’s costs came to less than half that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leads as U.K. June Box Office Soars to $116 Million

Click here to read the full article. The total U.K. and Ireland box office for June 2022 was £95.7 million ($116 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. May holdover “Top Gun: Maverick” was the top film of the month with £37.1 million, for a total of £65.3 million. The Tom Cruise vehicle is also the top grossing film of the year in the territory so far, 55% above “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” (£42 million), which is the fifth highest grosser of June with £2.4 million. The sequel is also Cruise’s highest-grossing film to date, and Paramount’s best...
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max Halts Originals in Parts of Europe in Major Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s post-merger growing pains and an eye-watering $3 billion cost-savings target are hitting its programming strategy in Europe, Variety can reveal. As the media conglomerate looks to recalibrate its streaming priorities, it will no longer produce originals for HBO Max in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey, and will also remove some content from its platform in order to free up licensing deals elsewhere. In a statement shared with Variety, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery said: “As we continue to work on combining HBO Max and discovery+...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Czech Production Sector on ‘Edge of Precipice’ Following Suspension of Incentives

Click here to read the full article. The market for international shoots in the Czech Republic is “on the edge of a precipice,” says Vratislav Slajer, the head of the country’s main industry group, the Assn. of Audiovisual Producers. Speaking to industry colleagues on Sunday at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, Czech producers warned that they are witnessing the impending loss of more than a decade of progress in bringing in foreign shoots – and the prospect of witnessing billions going to other countries. The Czech government suspended film production incentives this year, citing a spending crisis brought on by the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Cameron Diaz
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Nears $100 Million at International Box Office, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Stomps Past $800 Million Globally

Click here to read the full article. Tiny yellow creatures are taking over the international box office. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ignited to $93.7 million from 61 overseas markets and notched one of the biggest pandemic-era opening weekends for an animated film in many of those territories. Those returns take the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise past $200 million at the global box office. In North America, “The Rise of Gru” debuted to $108 million over the weekend and looks to reach $127.9 million through Independence Day on Monday. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, “Minions: The...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Smashes Nielsen Streaming Records With More Than 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has broken the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, according to the measurement company’s newly released streaming Top 10 records. The science fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5, which was Season 4 Volume 1’s first full week of availability, easily landing in the No. 1 position on the chart. Previously, “Tiger King” and “Ozark” were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. The premiere...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#The Producer#U S Streamers
Variety

‘Why Women Kill’ Canceled at Paramount+ Despite Season 3 Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Why Women Kill” has been canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons, Variety has learned exclusively. The cancellation comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a third season in December 2021. The show originally launched in 2019 when Paramount+ was still known as CBS All Access, with Season 2 airing between June and July of 2021. “Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of ‘Why Women Kill,'” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television...
TV SERIES
Variety

Cardi B Drops Hot New Single With Lil Durk and Kanye West, Who Name-Drops His Kids, Virgil Abloh and God

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B may not have released a ton of music in the past couple of years, but when she has, she’s made them count: Following “WAP,” her 2020 smash with Megan Thee Stallion, and last year’s “Up” comes “Hot Shit,” a truth-in-advertising new track featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk with a fiery beat from Memphis-born producer Tay Keith, who also co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop.” It’s a true collaborative single, with each rapper taking a verse and super-spare production — consisting almost entirely of vocals and beat, with the occasional...
MUSIC
Variety

Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois Leaves at Least Six Dead, 24 Injured

Click here to read the full article. A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has left at least six people dead and 24 others injured, according to the New York Times. A 22-year-old identified as a person of interest in the case was placed into custody early Monday evening. Variety will not identify him. Reports indicate that shots were heard approximately 10 minutes after the parade had commenced at 10 a.m. CT. The victims range in age from 8 years old to 85 years old. Authorities have stated that they believe the gunman had used a high-powered rifle,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Variety

‘As a Filmmaker, I Am a Bit of a Sadist’: ‘America’ Director Ofir Raul Graizer Says

Click here to read the full article. Following the success of Ofir Raul Graizer’s debut feature “The Cakemaker,” acquired by Netflix in the U.S. and already optioned for a Hollywood remake, securing financing for his second film “America” was much easier. But then the pandemic came. “This made things extremely complicated,” he tells Variety. “We shot in 2020. There were still no vaccines, so we were basically making a film when there was a sense that the world was coming to an end. This was the feeling we had: a constant anxiety attack.” Now, “America” – a Laila Films production – will...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

How to Watch ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. For some, Fourth of July is simply an American holiday meant to honor U.S history. For others, it’s the ultimate summer weekend, often marked by outdoor cookouts or a beach day — even better that it falls on a three-day weekend this year. But for one particular subset of people, it’s the day that Nathan’s famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place… an event that is worthy for celebration.
FOOD & DRINKS
Variety

Drake Joins the Backstreet Boys for Surprise Performance of ‘I Want It That Way’ in Toronto

Click here to read the full article. The Backstreet Boys welcomed Drake as their honorary sixth member during the band’s concert stop at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto Saturday evening. Just as the boy band was closing their set, the quintet introduced Drake as the crowd launched into rapturous applause. Before the band jumped into its 1999 hit “I Want It That Way,” Drake went to explain what the song meant to him as a 13-year-old kid. “At my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale: Everything That Happened — and Who Survived

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers through the end of Season 4, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. The fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is filled with multiple worlds, numerous deaths and a pineapple pizza. Picking up directly after the events of Episode 7, the final two episodes — four hours in total — that make up “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 answer many burning questions while presenting even more ahead of the final season. Here, Variety breaks down just a few of the highlights. Will’s Sexuality + Painting At the start...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Travel to the Upside Down in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Immersive Experience

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The final volume of “Stranger Things” Season 4 arrives today. While the new season — which was split into two volumes for the first time ever — is finally coming to a close, there are still ways to travel to the Upside Down once you finish your binge this weekend. Netflix and the event production company Fever have teamed up for the “Stranger Things Experience,” where visitors can take part in an escape room-style game...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How ‘Stranger Things’ Landed Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ for Epic Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. If Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was the official song of Memorial Day weekend, then Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” may well have been the one for Independence Day weekend. Thanks to the latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Bush’s 1985 hit — which saves the character Max’s life — soared toward the top of the U.S. charts after it was featured in season 4. In the second volume of season 4, the Eddie Munson character (Joseph...
MUSIC
Variety

Box Office: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Shatters July 4th Holiday Records With $127 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” set off fireworks at the box office, collecting $108 million over the weekend. By the time that July 4th rolls around on Monday, the animated family film is expected to reach a sizable $127.9 million. Based on those estimates, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will smash the record for the highest film opening over Independence Day, overtaking Paramount’s 2011 blockbuster “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” ($115.9 million over four days). Ticket sales for the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise are a comforting sign that family...
MOVIES
Variety

‘RWBY’ to Crossover With Justice League in Upcoming Feature Film From Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. “RWBY” is crossing over with the heroes of DC Comics. A new film spinoff of the popular animated web series has been announced, which will feature characters from the Justice League. The announcement was made on Friday during RTX Austin, a convention hosted by digital media company Rooster Teeth. During a panel for “RWBY,” the cast and crew — including writers and directors Kerry Shawcross and Eddy Rivas, supervising producer Laura Yates and voice actors Lindsay Jones, Barbara Dunkelman, Arryn Zech and Kara Eberle — dropped the news for the upcoming film, along with...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy