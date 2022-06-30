ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Two-vehicle crash claims life of Walker County man

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Parrish man on Wednesday, June 29, at approximately 9 a.m....

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday night took the life of a Russellville teen that was a passenger in a 2018 Toyota Corolla. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Toyota Corolla collided with a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old. ALEA says that the...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Colby Sutton, 38, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle on Lawrence County 150 around 2:15 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walker County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
Walker County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Parrish, AL
City
Dora, AL
CBS42.com

2 killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa County has claimed two lives. According to troopers, both people were injured when the Tacoma pickup of Chance Mizzell, 25, of Woodstock, collided head-on with the Mazda3 of Cameron Parks, 24, of Madison. The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on I-59 near the 84 mile marker, two miles south of Brookwood city limits.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road has been reopened. Original story: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division, a multi-vehicle crash happened around 3:44 a.m. on Sunday July 3, blocking the roadway. All southbound lanes of I-20/59 near mile marker 86 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the leg

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Tuscumbia woman who investigators say shot her boyfriend in the leg. It happened early Sunday morning after Russellville Police advised the sheriff's office that a gunshot wound victim had been checked into Russellville Hospital. The victim, identified as Sylvester Talentino, was later...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moulton man dies in motorcycle wreck

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, July 2, has claimed the life of a Moulton man. Colby M. Sutton, 38, was fatally injured when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree. Sutton was pronounced […]
MOULTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet
WAFF

One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash

According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but thirsty upon rescue. Director of Colbert County 911 Michael Smith told me dispatchers can benefit by knowing that the caller is autistic. Warm, muggy July 4th weekend!. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Trussville Tribune

Tennessee man dies in Lawrence County crash

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cypress Inn, Tennessee man on Friday, July 1, at approximately 8:45 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Scott M. Berry, 52, was fatally injured when the 2017 Dodge Ram he was driving struck a 2021 Hino […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Portion of I-65 blocked by law enforcement for a serious threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: I-65 is now open in both direction and there’s no longer any traffic,. For about 90 minutes Sunday night, portions of I-65 were blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, ALEA, Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments investigated a serious threat.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Two dead in Town Creek murder-suicide

TOWN CREEK — A Town Creek councilman and former Hazlewood High teacher and coach called the murder-suicide that occurred Thursday a tragedy for the town and the families involved. Town Creek police Chief Jerry Garrett said Daricus “Rico” Yarbrough, 33, of Town Creek, shot and killed his former girlfriend...
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 2 teenagers rescued from Hughes Cave in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the two juveniles have been rescued. A 16- and 17-year-old were lost in the cave. Others were able to hear them through a hole but could not get to them. They were uninjured but thirsty. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Hartselle woman arrested for methamphetamine, cocaine

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Priceville Police Department found several drugs during a routine traffic stop on Sunday. Authorities say that Kimberly Roshell Lambert, of Hartselle, was stopped for having an expired tag. After investigating further, police found methamphetamine and cocaine. Lambert was arrested on two counts...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Moody murder suspect captured in Mississippi

UPDATE: Stanley Calvin Burrell Jr. has been taken into custody in Mississippi. Moody Police Department would like to thank everyone for assisting in getting this person into police custody. From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The Moody Police Department (MPD) obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection to the murder of a […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Suspect sought in connection to murder of Moody man

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The Moody Police Department (MPD) obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection to the murder of a Moody man on Sunday, June 3, shortly before 1 a.m. According to the MPD, 30-year-old Kenderris Abernathy was found suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds after […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy