The plan proposed for the Greenbrook South project has been amended to replace what would have been single-family homes with townhomes. The Planning Commission approved the original site plan for Greenbrook South on May 12, 2020. That approved version expected the construction of 62 detached, single-family homes, but the amended version replaces 26 of those on its plan with 42 single-family, attached townhomes. The townhomes, however, will still come with garages, though each will be for one car.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO