New ACC names to know: Duke

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Duke

DB Darius Joiner

Joiner was a massive pickup for the Blue Devils from the transfer portal. A big safety at 6-foot-2 and north of 200 pounds, Joiner played just one season at Western Illinois after beginning his collegiate career at Jacksonville State, but it was a highly productive one. Joiner was an FCS All-American for the Leathernecks, leading all FCS players with 142 tackles a season ago. He also had seven tackles for loss and an interception. With one season of eligibility left, Joiner will factor into Duke’s plans in the secondary immediately this fall.

LB Cam Dillon

An Ivy League transfer, Dillon was also productive at his previous stop. He spent the last four years at Columbia, where he earned second-team all-conference honors at middle linebacker last season. Dillon posted 51 tackles and also led Columbia in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (8.5) in 10 games. The 6-2, 235-pounder finished his time at Columbia with 81 career stops. Like Joiner, Dillon, who was previously committed to Rice before ultimately joining Duke’s roster, figures to be an immediate factor at the second level of the Blue Devils’ defense.

DL Vincent Anthony Jr.

Rarely can Duke celebrate a recruiting win when a blue-chip prospect is involved, but that’s exactly what the Blue Devils did when they inked Anthony. A four-star recruit, Anthony, a Durham native, chose to stay home and be part of the Mike Elko era at Duke despite earning offers from N.C. State and Ole Miss among others. The 6-6, 235-pounder has good size and athleticism that he used to rack up 127 tackles and 19 sacks over his final two seasons of high school. The highest-ranked recruit in Duke’s signing class, Anthony has a real chance to see the field early.