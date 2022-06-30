ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 7/1/2022

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Blood & Guts Dynamite had finished airing, the July 1 episode of AEW Rampage was taped in the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Full spoilers are below:. – Brody King won the two-ring Royal Rampage match to...

www.pwmania.com

