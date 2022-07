CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sunday was a busy day on the roads, especially for those heading to Charleston's area beaches to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. The Isle of Palms Connector had five consecutive hours of at least 1,000 vehicles traveling toward the beach. The peak hours of movement were between 8 and 9 a.m., during which 1,242 vehicles passed the IOP Connector heading toward the Isle of Palms.

