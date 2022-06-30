Police: 2 injured when cement truck crashes into liquor store just off highway
A cement truck crashed into a liquor store in Green Brook Township, injuring two.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Rip's Liquor Shop located at 1021 Washington Ave., just off Route 22.Courtesy: Eddie Pfeifer
According to police, the truck driver was driving west on Washington when there was a collision with another vehicle on Route 22. The truck lost control and crashed into the building.
Police say one driver was airlifted to a hospital, while the other was rushed by ambulance. News 12 is told both had serious injuries.
Comments / 0