Police: 2 injured when cement truck crashes into liquor store just off highway

A cement truck crashed into a liquor store in Green Brook Township, injuring two.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Rip's Liquor Shop located at 1021 Washington Ave., just off Route 22.

Courtesy: Eddie Pfeifer

According to police, the truck driver was driving west on Washington when there was a collision with another vehicle on Route 22. The truck lost control and crashed into the building.

Police say one driver was airlifted to a hospital, while the other was rushed by ambulance. News 12 is told both had serious injuries.

