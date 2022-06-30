Jacksonville man faces murder charges in deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A Jacksonville man is facing murder charges after he was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, 51-year-old Joseph Richards was arrested Tuesday in the death of 75-year-old Charles Parliment.

Police said they responded to an area in the 600 block of South First Street at about 11:35 p.m. Friday, June 17. After arriving on the scene, police said they found Parliment shot to death.

Richards is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

