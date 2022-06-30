ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Sen. Leahy will undergo surgery after he breaks hip during fall

By Julia Musto
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is suffering a broken hip as a result of a fall at his McLean, Virginia, house on Wednesday night. In a statement, the 82-year-old Democrat's office said that he would undergo surgery to repair the hip on Thursday morning. "Having been born blind in...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Mclean, VA
Government
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Democrat#The Associated Press
People

Cop Drops Out of Rhode Island Senate Race After Opponent Says She Was Attacked at Abortion Rally

Providence Police Department is investigating one of their officers after he allegedly assaulted a woman at an abortion rally while he was off-duty on Friday. A video from the event appears to show a man hitting Jennifer Rourke, the Rhode Island State Senate opponent of Jeann Lugo. Lugo was arraigned on assault and disorderly conduct charges Saturday and released on his own recognizance, the Providence Journal reported.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Mail

Donald Trump 'is set to announce 2024 White House run as early as THIS MONTH to distract supporters from January 6 hearings' and as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely touted as next GOP star

Donald Trump could announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as early as this month, according to a report - an unusually early declaration, which sources said was designed to take the wind out of the sails of Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and distract from the January 6 hearings. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
People

See Which States Will Fully Ban Abortion Within One Month

Within four days of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion across the nation, ten states have already enacted full bans on abortion with five more implementing full bans within a month. Of the 13 states that had "trigger...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

765K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy