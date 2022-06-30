ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Historic decision to overturn Roe opposes Jewish beliefs

By JANE KAUFMAN jkaufman@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hundreds of Ohioans seeking abortions were turned away in the days following the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade and the nearly immediate implementation of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, Dr. David Burkons of Shaker Heights said he was most concerned for patients he had to turn away....

liam james
4d ago

If you cannot handle the adult things that come with your adult actions then stop doing adult things because it’s clear you’re too childish to handle the adult consequences of your adult actions.

