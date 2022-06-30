Historic decision to overturn Roe opposes Jewish beliefs
By JANE KAUFMAN jkaufman@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
4 days ago
As hundreds of Ohioans seeking abortions were turned away in the days following the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade and the nearly immediate implementation of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, Dr. David Burkons of Shaker Heights said he was most concerned for patients he had to turn away....
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The status of abortion in Ohio is changing rapidly. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Hours later, a federal judge ruled that abortions in Ohio would only be legal until six weeks. However, there are lawsuits and promises of more lawsuits, leaving many Ohioans confused.
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio has historically remained lower than most...
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to give states ultimate jurisdiction over abortion could make, and likely will make, this year’s Ohio Supreme Court races even more lively than they already were destined to be. It’ll also stir up the General Assembly. That’s because a newly filed court case, backed by abortion clinics, may rank abortion front-and-center among the Ohio high court’s key issues when Ohioans elect or re-elect three state Supreme Court justices this November.
Nan Whaley, an Ohio Democrat running for Governor, has a plan to send stimulus payments worth $350 to families if she’s elected. The stimulus payment would help to offset the rising costs of groceries and gas. The funds will become available to Governor Mike DeWine within the next few...
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
(NEXSTAR) – What makes the perfect setting for a Fourth of July celebration? It’s not just the size of the fireworks display, according to a recent study. From the weather to the average cost of beer and wine, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities to determine the best one when it comes to celebrating Independence Day in 2022.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jean Schmidt, a Clermont County Republican, said during a radio interview this week that she would entertain a debate about outlawing birth control in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Schmidt made the comments during a Wednesday interview...
President Biden signed The Keep Kids Fed Act at the end of June, extending pandemic flexibilities for schools meals, although with some changes that mean universal free lunches will end in the fall. Early in the pandemic, the U.S Department of Agriculture — which oversees several school nutrition programs —...
In the June 26 paper, there were pages of discussion of the Supreme Court’s June 24 abortion decision, current Ohio laws, and proposed new ones banning abortion. Separately, were pages about Ohio’s attractiveness to bring in jobs and businesses. The question that is ignored is what effect abortion...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Metropolitan School District board this week approved name changes for three elementary schools as part of a year-long effort to replace the names of schools named for slaveholders or other people with racially problematic or oppressive histories. In unanimous votes on Tuesday, the board...
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Protests continue across the nation over the Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v Wade, including right here in northwest Ohio. On Sunday, one local organizer decided to direct their frustration at a local church. On Lime City Rd. in Perrysburg, a group of protesters stood...
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Wake Up will not publish Monday because of the holiday. Happy Fourth of July!. Weather. Some much-needed rain might arrive overnight, but it shouldn’t disrupt the July 4 weekend. It will...
KETTERING — The only abortion clinic in the Miami Valley is now having to send most of its patients out of state for care, according to a doctor at the clinic. This is due to Ohio’s Heartbeat law, which went into effect June 24. The law makes it...
Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Friday a suite of policy proposals to ensure reproductive protection in Cuyahoga County. Ronayne said he would immediately assemble a "Women's Health Action Team" composed of medical professionals, reproductive health experts and those with lived experiences of abortion. He said he introduce legislation in Cuyahoga County Council to prohibit the use of county funds for investigations into abortion care. And, just like Cleveland Mayor Just Bibb and city council are currently exploring at the city level, he wants to ensure that reproductive healthcare is covered under county health insurance plans. To further financially provide for county employees, he said he would institute a travel reimbursement policy for employees that must travel to receive reproductive healthcare services.
A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn't deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for.
(The Center Square) – Ohio Senate Democrats hope the state’s General Assembly follows the lead from Congress and enacts gun legislation that would deal with background checks, age requirements and enact a red flag law in the state. What’s being called the “Defend Our Children Act” combines several...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from 10WBNS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that eligible Ohio residents could be getting a $350 stimulus check to help combat the rising inflation and the aftermath of the pandemic.
Comments / 13