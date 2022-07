A 29-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested for alleged driving under the influence following a two vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Red Stripe Road in rural Odin. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cassandra Deadmond rear-ended a car on the side of the road that had run out of gas. The driver, 20-year-old Elizabeth Mansell of Valentine Street in Odin, was still waiting in the vehicle waiting for gas to arrive.

ODIN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO