Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lafayette, Indiana metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 21 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#21. Stockwell, IN

- 1-year price change: +$8,167 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,175 (+65.1%)

- Typical home value: $178,025 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Clarks Hill, IN

- 1-year price change: +$10,009 (+5.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,167 (+51.1%)

- Typical home value: $195,570 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Boswell, IN

- 1-year price change: +$11,686 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$39,868 (+79.6%)

- Typical home value: $89,929 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Ambia, IN

- 1-year price change: +$12,571 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$39,354 (+68.2%)

- Typical home value: $97,028 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Earl Park, IN

- 1-year price change: +$13,190 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,631 (+74.6%)

- Typical home value: $116,198 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Flora, IN

- 1-year price change: +$17,260 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,614 (+51.4%)

- Typical home value: $146,146 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Burlington, IN

- 1-year price change: +$18,399 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,960 (+53.5%)

- Typical home value: $143,383 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Otterbein, IN

- 1-year price change: +$18,499 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,481 (+66.3%)

- Typical home value: $164,262 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Delphi, IN

- 1-year price change: +$19,435 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,794 (+53.7%)

- Typical home value: $165,515 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Fowler, IN

- 1-year price change: +$19,513 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,320 (+64.1%)

- Typical home value: $139,017 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Camden, IN

- 1-year price change: +$19,792 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,905 (+54.6%)

- Typical home value: $152,621 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Oxford, IN

- 1-year price change: +$20,932 (+17.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,935 (+66.3%)

- Typical home value: $142,831 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Dayton, IN

- 1-year price change: +$21,995 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,810 (+67.8%)

- Typical home value: $187,552 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Cutler, IN

- 1-year price change: +$25,062 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,313 (+46.1%)

- Typical home value: $222,858 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Bringhurst, IN

- 1-year price change: +$25,822 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,552 (+52.9%)

- Typical home value: $218,262 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Romney, IN

- 1-year price change: +$34,501 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,949 (+61.5%)

- Typical home value: $251,851 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Lafayette, IN

- 1-year price change: +$34,707 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,665 (+66.3%)

- Typical home value: $219,986 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Battle Ground, IN

- 1-year price change: +$36,694 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,687 (+58.8%)

- Typical home value: $271,812 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Westpoint, IN

- 1-year price change: +$41,421 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,478 (+59.2%)

- Typical home value: $288,880 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Shadeland, IN

- 1-year price change: +$54,235 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,567 (+57.6%)

- Typical home value: $332,643 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. West Lafayette, IN

- 1-year price change: +$56,256 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,111 (+56.8%)

- Typical home value: $331,749 (#2 most expensive city in metro)