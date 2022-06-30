Police: 2 arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
Authorities in Bridgeport say two people were taken into custody after a late Wednesday evening shooting injured a man on Hancock Avenue.
Officials say the 23-year-old man injured by gunfire was from New York. He is listed in critical condition in Bridgeport Hospital.
Police say they detained Faruq Santos near a bus station and Vernaje Hoheb near the train station.
Officers also say that they found a weapon near the train station.
