ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: 2 arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPH3f_0gQk5Xjc00

Authorities in Bridgeport say two people were taken into custody after a late Wednesday evening shooting injured a man on Hancock Avenue.

Officials say the 23-year-old man injured by gunfire was from New York. He is listed in critical condition in Bridgeport Hospital.

Police say they detained Faruq Santos near a bus station and Vernaje Hoheb near the train station.

Officers also say that they found a weapon near the train station.

Comments / 8

Related
NBC Connecticut

Man on Scooter Injured, House Struck During Shooting in Bridgeport

A man on a scooter was injured and a house was struck during a shooting in Bridgeport on Sunday night. Dispatchers received a call from a home within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue shortly before midnight reporting shots fired with at least one round coming through the window. When...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Shooting at Large Party in Hartford

A woman has died and a man is injured after a shooting at a party in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to a large party on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Police UPDATE: On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:50 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operation Center received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with at least one round coming through the window. Police responded to the area and determined multiple shooters fired more than (25) rounds along Stratford Avenue close to its intersection with Union Avenue. One projectile was recovered from an interior bedroom wall of a residence located on Stratford Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Bridgeport Hospital#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Hit-Run Stamford Crash, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist. It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue. The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old...
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police are investigating two shootings, one involving a 5 year-old

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. ‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend. Captain Williams says that there have already been nearly 10 water related incidents this season with over half ending with fatalities, and they are trying to avoid more.
WTNH

Shelton police look into fatal motorcycle crash

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police give update on deadly overnight shooting

Multiple state parks close after reaching parking lot capacity. Hartford Fire: Roof of market collapses in morning fire. Crews from the Hartford Fire Department are battling a fire on Ashley and Huntington Street. Police are investigating two shootings, one involving a 5 year-old Updated: 17 hours ago. A 26 year...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man shot while riding scooter in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 27-year-old Waterbury man was shot while riding a scooter in Bridgeport on Sunday. At 11:50 p.m. Bridgeport police received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with one round coming through the window. Police said there were multiple shooters who fired more […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Armed Robbery

2022-07-03@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been injured after an armed robbery at Bird and Anthony Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Boy, 5, Shot In Leg

A shooting sent a 5‑year-old boy and his 26-year-old father to the hospital. The shooting occurred Saturday just after 11 p.m. The father and son were shot in a backyard on Judith Terrace between Quinnipiac Avenue and a dead end. They were taken to the hospital, where the 26-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Stamford PD seek driver in fatal motorcycle crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking to speak with the operator of a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal accident on Sunday. The Stamford Police Department is investigating the crash which occurred on Newfield Avenue around 12:22 p.m. just south of North Meadows Lane. A report by police reads that a 150cc […]
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
bkreader.com

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of young woman visiting Brooklyn apartment, tenant critically hurt

A suspect has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a young woman visiting a Brooklyn apartment — and for leaving the tenant critically wounded, cops said Sunday. Jose Romero is accused of shooting 19-year-old Briana Zaret multiple times inside a second-floor apartment on Pulaski St. near Malcolm X. Blvd. […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Two Vehicles in Stamford

A motorcyclist has died after hitting two vehicles in Stamford on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 68-year-old Stamford resident was driving a 150cc motorcycle southbound on Newfield Avenue around 12:20 p.m. At some point, investigators said the motorcyclist crossed into the northbound travel lane of Newfield Avenue and collided with what is believed to have been a white four-door sedan and then a second vehicle.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Police: 20-year-old man shot on York Street

A shooting on York Street Saturday night left one man injured at the Farragut Houses. Police say around 10 p.m. the 20-year-old was shot in the buttocks while in the building lobby. The victim was sent to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he is in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy