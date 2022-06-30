ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

F.C. Barcelona Sells 10% Stake of LaLiga Media Rights to Sixth Street for $215.6M

By Asli Pelit
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZVLs_0gQk5Wqt00

Click here to read the full article.

F.C. Barcelona has agreed to sell 10% of its media rights to private equity firm Sixth Street for $215.6 million (€207.5 million) for the next 25 years, the club announced this morning. The deal also includes streaming rights.

The deal is structured similarly to CVC Capital Partners’ $2.1 billion deal with LaLiga , which gives CVC an 8.25% stake in the league’s media rights for 50 years through Boost LaLiga, a joint venture the league formed with the private equity firm. Barcelona, along with three other of LaLiga’s top clubs, did not participate in the agreement with CVC.

Over 90% of LaLiga’s revenues are generated through the sale of media rights; most recently, LaLiga sold its domestic broadcast rights to DAZN and Movistar for $5.59 billion for the next five years.

Barcelona’s deal with Sixth Street, which closed on the last day of the 2021-2022 season, will help provide teams with a higher budget for the current transfer season. Since 2020, LaLiga has reduced the salary cap further, and the league’s top clubs are struggling to keep their expensive players.

Sixth Street declined to comment to Sportico .

Sixth Street first became involved in sports in 2021, when the firm acquired a combined 30% stake in the San Antonio Spurs as minority strategic partners together with Michael Dell. The firm also owns a majority stake in Legends, the hospitality management company launched by the owners of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. In May, Sixth Street and Legends signed a partnership agreement with Barcelona rivals Real Madrid C.F for $380 million, an investment that gives Sixth Street the right to participate in the operations of the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium for the next 20 years.

Barcelona’s delegates approved the sale for 25% of the clubs media revenues and an additional 49.95% of its merchandising division during club’s general assembly on June 16th. The remaining 15% of the media rights of the Blaugrana is still up for grabs.

This story has been updated to provide additional information.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Bain Capital to Buy Sports Streaming Tech Platform Deltatre From Bruin

Click here to read the full article. Bain Capital and Italian asset manager Nextalia SGR have reached an agreement to acquire sports tech provider Deltatre from Bruin Capital. The deal values Deltatre between $700 and $900 million, according to someone familiar with the terms, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. Bruin, which worked with Evercore to assist with the sale, purchased Deltatre in 2016 in a deal that valued the company at roughly $159 million (€143 million). Financial terms were not disclosed, nor was the split between Bain and Nextalia SGR. Deltatre’s business includes back-end streaming technology and website services...
UEFA
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 24

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry Purchases Fertitta Entertainment Nabs Spot on Vegas Strip Houston Rockets owner Fertitta Entertainment has acquired a 6.2-acre development site on the Las Vegas Strip at the corner of Harmon Avenue, which was once the site of the Harley Davidson Cafe. Along with the NBA team, Fertitta Entertainment owns Golden Nugget Casino Resorts, more than 600 restaurants and the Post Oak Hotel. Spectrum Gaming Capital advised Fertitta Entertainment on the acquisition, which is reported to have cost roughly $200...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

United Soccer League Taps Legends for Decade-Long Sales and Fan Effort

Click here to read the full article. The United Soccer League has inked a 10-year deal focused on maintaining growth momentum with Legends, the experiential and data and analytics business, the two companies announced this morning. Legends will seek to boost national sponsorship sales, generate actionable fan insights and uncover innovative business solutions for the men’s and women’s teams through the USL’s leagues. The USL has professional and club teams in about 200 communities in the U.S., and has designs on challenging MLS supremacy for the sport by aligning with the global soccer norms around season timing and possibly embracing relegation,...
MLS
Sportico

NFL and Players Union Negotiating Watson Deal in Test of New CBA

Click here to read the full article. The looming legal battle over a looming appeal of a looming NFL suspension of Deshaun Watson might all get benched. According to journalist Josiana Anderson, the NFL and NFLPA, along with representatives for Watson, are attempting to negotiate a settlement before retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer under the NFL’s new procedures, hands down a suspension. Anderson explains that the talks have been tabled because of a disagreement over the number of games Watson would be sidelined. The NFL’s reported willingness to settle with Watson is an illustration of how...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dell
Sportico

Penguins Ownership Dispute Moves to Gary Bettman-led Arbitration

Click here to read the full article. A lawsuit over the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins is headed for arbitration, and the arbitrator has a familiar name: Gary Bettman. On Wednesday, the Court of Chancery of Delaware granted the NHL’s motion to compel arbitration and dismiss a lawsuit brought by Wildfire Productions. Wildfire is a motion picture and tape distribution company that, through its relationship with Team Lemieux (a partnership led by Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle), has owned a minority stake in the Penguins.  In two lawsuits—one brought in a Pennsylvania federal court and the other in Delaware—Wildfire insists that Team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

NHL’s Coyotes Pitch $1.7 Billion Arena Complex for Tempe Landfill

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona Coyotes are negotiating a deal with the City of Tempe, in which the team would invest “$1.7 billion into transforming 46-acres of public property from a trash landfill site into a landmark for millions of visitors to enjoy,” according to documents about the project viewed by Sportico.. As part of the plan, the team would buy the land and finance the construction while the city would provide a permanent property tax abatement and $250 million in bonds for infrastructure that would be paid for by a user fee on purchases and sales...
TEMPE, AZ
Sportico

Fanatics Billionaire Michael Rubin Selling 76ers, Devils Stakes

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Michael Rubin is selling his nearly 10% stake of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The Fanatics CEO, who increased his stake in the company in 2020, is currently the third-largest shareholder behind Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. HBSE will likely be valued around $3 billion in the transaction, according to someone familiar with the talks, which is in line with the valuation in a separate HBSE stake sale involving Arctos Sports Partners earlier...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Broncos Sale Reveals Fading Opportunities for Black Ownership

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton was out of the country when the news broke that he’d won the bidding war to purchase the Denver Broncos. It’s unclear if or how he celebrated abroad, but it was a hooray moment for him and also for the NFL’s 31 other owners, since the record $4.65 billion price tag—more than double the $2.2 billion price fetched by the Carolina Panthers in 2018—only increases the value of their clubs. But as valuations for NFL franchises continue to skyrocket, the chances of the NFL welcoming its first black majority owner are becoming...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid C#Yankees#F C Barcelona Sells#Laliga Media Rights#Cvc Capital Partners#Boost Laliga#The San Antonio Spurs
Sportico

David Blitzer Nears U.S. Sports Milestone as MLB OKs Guardians Deal

Click here to read the full article. David Blitzer is on the verge of a major milestone—owning equity in all five major U.S. sport leagues. The Blitzer group’s agreement to purchase 35% of Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians was approved this week by MLB, pending close, commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Thursday. It includes options to purchase a controlling stake within the decade. When the transaction closes, Blitzer will add an MLB team to his vast sports portfolio, which includes equity stakes in franchises in the NFL, NBA, MLS and NHL, plus a handful of European soccer clubs. While it’s common for...
MLB
Sportico

Under Armour College Cuts, Curry Seen as Bright Spots in Long Turnaround

Click here to read the full article. At the moment, it’s easy to make a bear case for Under Armour. The performance apparel maker’s CEO, Patrik Frisk, stepped down from the company effective the start of this month with no permanent replacement lined up. Its stock got kicked out of the S&P 500 index this week, and it sits about a buck away from its all-time low. Nearly 12% of its stock is held by short-sellers betting Under Armour will fall further. But to institutional investors, there is hope that the business made famous for its moisture-wicking sportswear may be turning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Deshaun Watson’s 20 Settlements May Be Too Late to Dodge NFL Suspension

Click here to read the full article. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing plaintiffs in 24 lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct in massage therapy, announced on Tuesday that 20 of the lawsuits have been tentatively settled. He did not reveal terms of the settlements, which will need approval by Harris County (Texas) Judge Rabeea Collier. “We are working through the paperwork,” Buzbee said in a statement, “related to those settlements.” He added that he is proud to have represented the women who, he says, “have endured vile criticism and fanatical ignorance . . ....
NFL
Sportico

As Ratings for the NBA Finals Sag, Feel Free to Blame Gen Z

Click here to read the full article. JohnWallStreet is on vacation until June 27. Today’s column is from Sportico media writer Anthony Crupi. Steph Curry’s three-point touch vanished like Doughboy at the end of Boyz n da Hood, and yet the Warriors still dispatched an overmatched Celtics team 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In what marked the first time in his storied career that he failed to hit a three in a postseason game, Curry went 0-for-9 from beyond the arc and 7-for-22 from the field, finishing with 16 points. Three nights earlier, the Finals MVP shot out the lights...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

LAFC Receiving Angel City Equity Options as Part of Stadium Lease

Click here to read the full article. MLS club LAFC has the option to purchase equity in NWSL newcomer Angel City as part of its agreement to let the women’s soccer team play home games in its stadium, according to multiple people familiar with the contract. The agreement between the two clubs, announced nearly two years ago, is primarily a revenue share, granting LAFC a cut of ticket, merchandise and concessions sales for games that Angel City plays at Banc of California Stadium, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the terms are private. The contract also includes priced warrants,...
MLS
Sportico

SEC Fears of Johnson v. NCAA Labor Case Laid Out in Amicus Brief

Click here to read the full article. In the latest sign that Johnson v. NCAA—a federal case which argues college athletes should be paid at least as much as their work-study classmates—is worrying the establishment, the Southeastern Conference and a group of 13 education associations have submitted amicus briefs to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. They urge the appellate court to reverse U.S. District Judge John Padova’s ruling that rejected the NCAA’s motion to dismiss and supported the recognition of college athletes as employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Sportico has obtained the two briefs, which...
POLITICS
Sportico

Aaron Donald’s $31.6M Salary an Outlier in QB-Focused NFL: Data Viz

Click here to read the full article. Fourteen of the past 15 NFL Most Valuable Player Award winners, and 10 of the past 15 Super Bowl MVPs, have been quarterbacks. Although the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford played a great game in Super Bowl LVI and wide receiver Cooper Kupp won MVP, the Rams wouldn’t have won without two massive late plays by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. On 3rd-and-1 with the Cincinnati Bengals at midfield and driving toward what could have been at least a tying field goal with 48 seconds left, Donald stuffed a running play at the...
NFL
Sportico

Naomi Osaka Launching Media Company With LeBron James’ SpringHill

Click here to read the full article. Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is getting into the entertainment business, launching a media company in partnership with LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company. As detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, Osaka and her longtime agent and business partner Stuart Duguid are behind the production banner, which is called Hana Kuma. Osaka and Duguid also launched their own athlete representation banner in May. Hana Kuma (hana means “flower” and kuma means “bear” in Japanese) “will produce stories that are culturally specific but universal to all audiences; playful and bold in its approach to tackle important...
TENNIS
Sportico

Just Women’s Sports Inks Media Partnership With NWSL

Click here to read the full article. Just Women’s Sports has inked a media partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League that includes rights to distribute NWSL highlights from this and past seasons across the sports media company’s social and digital platforms. The goal is to drive more fans toward NWSL broadcasts, which are currently carried by CBS and Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch, and have recently seen significant spikes in viewership around regular and post-season matches. The deal will not infringe on the women’s soccer league’s media rights agreement with either distributor, Just Women’s Sports founder and CEO Haley Rosen said,...
SOCCER
Sportico

Deshaun Watson Gears Up for Legal Fight as NFL Seeks Historic Suspension

Click here to read the full article. Tuesday will be a crucial day for the Deshaun Watson situation. Retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer under the NFL’s new procedures, is scheduled to hold a hearing where the league will square off against representatives for Watson and the NFLPA. They’ll present dueling arguments over whether Watson violated Article 46 of the CBA and, if so, for how long he should be suspended. According to The Wall Street Journal, the NFL wants Robinson to suspend Watson for a minimum of one year and for the league to have discretion...
NFL
Sportico

Atlanta Braves’ Ballpark Figures Foment Economist Brawl

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing debate about the fiscal impact of the Atlanta Braves’ home stadium has spawned an even more vehement fight between two notable sports economists, including one of the country’s most recognizable names in the field. On Tuesday, the Braves hailed a 15-page stadium fiscal impact report the team had commissioned from well-known Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist, which rebuked the findings of a critical study that was published in March by J.C. Bradbury, an economist at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. In his analysis, Bradbury had determined that the tale of Truist Park, which...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportico

NBA TV Partners This Season Booked $1.3 Billion in Ad Revenue

Click here to read the full article. The TV ratings for the 2022 NBA Finals may have failed to return to pre-pandemic levels, but the postseason ad dollars were as high as they’ve ever been. According to iSpot.tv data, Disney and Turner Sports’ coverage of the two-month playoffs stretch raked in $842.4 million in sales revenue, as official NBA sponsors such as AT&T Wireless, State Farm, Google Pixel, Kia Motors and Taco Bell chased after the spring’s largest allotment of ad impressions. That marked a 19% lift over the $705.3 million that ESPN, ABC and TNT brought in during last year’s...
NBA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy