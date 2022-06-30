Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Elizabethtown metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#18. Buffalo, KY

- 1-year price change: +$19,631 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$46,533 (+46.0%)

- Typical home value: $147,780 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Payneville, KY

- 1-year price change: +$19,871 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$50,819 (+52.8%)

- Typical home value: $147,128 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Hodgenville, KY

- 1-year price change: +$20,229 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$47,192 (+41.7%)

- Typical home value: $160,309 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Upton, KY

- 1-year price change: +$20,736 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$48,662 (+52.2%)

- Typical home value: $141,926 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Guston, KY

- 1-year price change: +$21,088 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$48,014 (+40.9%)

- Typical home value: $165,470 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Webster, KY

- 1-year price change: +$23,185 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,180 (+59.6%)

- Typical home value: $166,448 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Battletown, KY

- 1-year price change: +$23,196 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,180 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $176,674 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Ekron, KY

- 1-year price change: +$23,999 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,729 (+35.6%)

- Typical home value: $208,382 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Radcliff, KY

- 1-year price change: +$26,166 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,831 (+53.9%)

- Typical home value: $187,924 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Brandenburg, KY

- 1-year price change: +$29,387 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,971 (+32.1%)

- Typical home value: $238,325 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Sonora, KY

- 1-year price change: +$29,919 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,871 (+55.4%)

- Typical home value: $187,502 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Vine Grove, KY

- 1-year price change: +$30,217 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,455 (+49.1%)

- Typical home value: $226,105 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Eastview, KY

- 1-year price change: +$30,897 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,979 (+53.3%)

- Typical home value: $175,448 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Cecilia, KY

- 1-year price change: +$31,661 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,448 (+55.6%)

- Typical home value: $205,630 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Elizabethtown, KY

- 1-year price change: +$34,005 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,397 (+52.3%)

- Typical home value: $236,926 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. West Point, KY

- 1-year price change: +$38,629 (+43.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$39,846 (+45.2%)

- Typical home value: $127,976 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Rineyville, KY

- 1-year price change: +$40,584 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,075 (+55.7%)

- Typical home value: $291,075 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Glendale, KY

- 1-year price change: +$44,521 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,100 (+57.8%)

- Typical home value: $262,469 (#2 most expensive city in metro)