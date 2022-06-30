ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Kong has risen from ashes, says Chinese president during visit amid tight security

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Lorx_0gQk5ED300

Hong Kong has risen from the ashes and overcome severe challenges, China’s president Xi Jinping said as he arrived in the city in a rare visit to mark 25 years of the handover of the former British colony.

It was the Chinese leader’s first visit outside mainland China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 as he remained hunkered down in a virus-free bubble.

He arrived in Hong Kong for a two-day, tightly scripted visit to reinforce the Chinese government’s authority over the city amid high-security cover with 30,000 additional deployments of the police force, blocked roads and no-fly zones.

“Hong Kong has withstood severe tests again and again, overcoming challenges one by one,” Mr Xi said. “After the wind and rain, Hong Kong has risen from the ashes.”

His comments appeared to be in reference to the massive pro-democracy protests in the country and the sweeping security law Beijing imposed in 2020 that cracked down on dissent after those anti-government demonstrations.

The Chinese leader said his “heart is always with Hong Kong” in his short speech and that the city’s “one country, two systems” formula is to ensure its prosperity and stability.

Mr Xi arrived on a high-speed train with his wife, Peng Liyuan, and was greeted by children waving flowers and Chinese flags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WE3T_0gQk5ED300

Mr Xi wore a face mask throughout the event, except when giving his speech from a distance from the crowd and did not shake hands or hug anyone.

The government has not released his itinerary but Mr Xi is expected to swear in the global financial hub’s new leader, John Lee, on Friday as outgoing chief executive Carrie Lam’s term will end on 30 June .

Authorities in Hong Kong made elaborate preparations and Mr Xi remained in a closed-loop bubble to try to keep the virus away.

His decision to come out of the safety bubble in China and arrive in a city that has been reporting thousands of community virus cases is an example of his determination to reaffirm Beijing’s control over the former British colony, which previously enjoyed autonomy.

He arrived to mark the 25 years of handover from British rule. This is the halfway point of 50 years, the timeframe that China promised to protect democratic freedom and maintain Hong Kong’s liberal institutions under a framework called “one country, two systems”.

The UK and other countries have accused China of violating the agreement that was reached during the handover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340dlj_0gQk5ED300

“It is a celebration of the central government’s victory over the political opposition in Hong Kong,” said John Burns, a professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Hong Kong.

During his last visit to the city in 2017, Mr Xi had warned Hong Kongners against any acts endangering China’s sovereignty and said challenges to China’s rule were “absolutely impermissible”.

After he left, tens of thousands of demonstrators had marched to protest. But this year the atmosphere is different and no protests are expected amid the strict national security law.

Senior Hong Kong police officer Lui Kam-ho warned against any acts of violence or public disorder during the premier’s visit.

To tighten security, police have deployed more than 30,000 personnel, closed parts of Hong Kong, blocked roads and enforced a no-fly zone over Victoria Harbour.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Peng Liyuan
Person
Carrie Lam
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handover Of Hong Kong#Chinese Government#Hong Kong Police#British
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

727K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy