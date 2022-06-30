This Morning: Phillip Schofield says friend was fired via email for coming out as gay

Philip Schofield revealed his friend was once fired for his sexuality over email during a discussion about Gay Pride with Gok Wan on This Morning .

Schofield himself came out as gay in February 2020.

Appearing on the ITV morning show Thursday (30 June), Wan, who is also gay, said: “For me, why [Pride is] so personal, because there are countries around the world where me just being me right now, I legally could be killed – just for me being who I am right now.

“And I quite like who I am – I’m happy with who I am! And the idea that someone could take my life just because of somebody I fall in love with or who I choose to share my body with... they could kill me.”

The pair spoke about the homophobia that is still rife within the UK, with Schofield recalling: “I just mentioned earlier on that I had a phone call from someone that I know who said that their friend has just decided to come out – later in life – and has been fired, but openly in an email. ‘You can’t work for me because you’re gay.’”

Wan responded: “That blows my mind! So it isn’t just a party on Saturday, we’re standing for equality.”

After coming out on Instagram, Schofield appeared on This Morning with Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, where he spoke further about his decision to come out.

He said his daughters had been “fantastic” and told Willoughby: “It’s funny because everyone I’ve spoken to have all been so supportive and loving and caring.”

He added: “Every person I tell, it gets a little lighter and a little lighter. At the same time I’ve made this decision which is essentially for me and my head. Of course, I’m really very aware that Steph and the girls are watching this and we are all together. They have been supporting us as we get to this moment.”

