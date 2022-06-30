Chinese man jailed for neglecting sick father and leaving his body to decompose

A Chinese man has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for neglecting his sick father and later abandoning his dead body.

The 46-year-old man from Shanghai , identified in the local media only by his surname Wang, didn’t organise his father’s funeral after his death and the body was discovered by neighbours when they detected a foul odour.

Mr Wang’s father— a 74-year-old man – died in September last year. He was battling hypertension, diabetes besides other chronic diseases, the South China Morning Post reported.

This case has led to outrage in China as people debated whether the old man might have lived had his basic medical needs been met.

Six days before he breathed his last, he could not speak and had stopped responding.

“When I was a child, my relationship with my father was considered close,” Mr Wang said during the remote arraignment, according to Thepaper.cn.

He said that his father became “aloof and stubborn” after an earlier recovery from an illness. That is when, he said, his relationship with his father became strained.

The SCMP reported that Mr Wang moved in with his mother in 2009. His father lived alone in their old house. The father and son only met during festivals.

In 2007, the son started seeing his father on a weekly basis after his mother moved back in with him.

Last year, when his mother died, Mr Wang moved in with his father because he didnt have money to pay his rent. He also had a debt of more than US$15,000.