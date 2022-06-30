ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bird sets WNBA career wins record as Storm beat Aces 88-78

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YAOT_0gQk3Ygl00
Aces Storm Basketball Seattle Storm's Sue Bird stops as Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) (Dean Rutz)

SEATTLE — (AP) — Sue Bird became the WNBA's leader in career wins with 324 on Wednesday night as the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-78.

Bird, who has announced this will be her final season, passed former Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (12-7) with 24 points, and Breanna Stewart had 14 points and seven rebounds. Stephanie Talbot added 15 points and Bird had 13 points and six assists. Tina Charles scored four points in her debut for the Storm.

Bird made a 3-pointer in transition to cap Seattle's 13-0 run for a 55-47 lead midway through the third quarter. But Las Vegas tied it at 60 later in the quarter after a 13-2 run.

A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Aces (14-5). Kelsey Plum scored 16 points, Jackie Young added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Chelsea Gray had 10 points and eight assists. Iliana Rupert scored 11 points off the bench.

Wilson had a double-double in the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Las Vegas lead 47-44.

The game featured seven former No. 1 draft picks in Bird, Charles, Loyd, Stewart, Wilson, Plum and Young.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fanrecap.com

Stocking Up on Bryants, Huskies Receive Commitment from Another One

When things unexpectedly turn complicated, the University of Washington football team has a go-to move — the Huskies bring in a player named Bryant to make things whole again. On Friday, with the Pac-12 still reeling from conference realignment confusion, Kalen DeBoer’s recruiters received a commitment from cornerback Leroy...
FAIRFIELD, CA
fanrecap.com

A modest proposal: Las Vegas to follow L.A. into Big Ten

UNLV and its city have everything the Big Ten could want other than a competitive football program, and the league wouldn’t need the Rebels to be any good. Last week’s additions of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten raise more questions than even a man of my magnitude can answer, so I’ll ask a few of my own.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fanrecap.com

Here’s Why Exiting the Pac-12 Would Be a Good Thing for UW

The University of Washington entered Thursday feeling pretty good about the direction of all things football, with Kalen DeBoer’s new Husky coaching staff wowing everyone with a series of recruiting successes over the past week and a half. Then USC and UCLA effectively blew up the Pac-12 Conference. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
curiocity.com

Seattle just ranked as having one of the highest costs of living in the world

Look it’s not unusual for Seattle to top the national charts for being pricey. These days we’re up there with other cities like New York and Los Angeles. But when it comes to global costs of living, Seattle has to pale in comparison, right? Wrong, Seattle just ranked as having one of the highest costs of living in the world, let’s check it out.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
wdcnews6.com

7 Most Affordable Las Vegas Suburbs to Live In

Las Vegas, Nevada, a desert paradise, has risen in reputation for these seeking to transfer to the state. From the Las Vegas Strip, numerous casinos, and nightlife to its Arts District, it shouldn’t come as a shock almost 675,000 individuals name this metropolis dwelling. As extra individuals transfer right here from different elements of the state and even throughout the nation, it’s vital to remember that the median dwelling sale worth is $439,950 and the common lease for a 2-bedroom condo in Las Vegas is $1,623.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Las Vegas declares a turf war on lawns as drought worsens

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) — Las Vegas is ripping up millions of square feet. of grass — including greenery along the iconic strip — as the city. struggles with a decades-long drought made worse by climate change. Lawmakers last year outlawed turf that is only decorative, and. property...
LAS VEGAS, NV
seattlerefined.com

PNW Concert Guide: July 2022

Welcome to our monthly concert guide so you won't miss your favorite artist when they come into town! Obviously, we have to consolidate this list for the sake of time and space — but if there is an artist you think should be on it, please let us know at hello@seattlerefined.com!
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Lindsay Whalen
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Stephanie Talbot
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Iliana Rupert
Person
Sue Bird
MyNorthwest

Seattle ranked among the worst managed cities, new study finds

When it comes to city management, Seattle currently ranks 118 out of the 150 largest cities in a new study compiled by WalletHub. Tacoma is ranked even worse at 139. The list was put together with a series of ratings including high school graduation rates, violent crime, green spaces, and median household income.
SEATTLE, WA
FingerLakes1.com

UBI payments in Tacoma, Washington worth $500 per month

Americans have been struggling since stimulus payments and the child tax credit ended, but now UBI payments are helping thousands. One program in Washington state has been sending $500 to families each month. This helps families close the gap on things and not needing to live paycheck to paycheck anymore.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Storm#The Las Vegas Aces#The Associated Press
luxury-houses.net

This $4,295,000 Brand New Modern Home in Las Vegas has An Open Floor Plan with Large Common Areas

The Home in Las Vegas is a Brand new modern single-story dream compound within minutes from the Lone Mountain regional and equestrian park and the shops at Downtown Summerlin now available for sale. This home located at 4261 N Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kamran D Zand (Phone: 702-800-0284) at Luxury Estates International for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
q13fox.com

These new laws are now in effect in Washington state

WASHINGTON - Starting July 1, several new laws will go into effect for Washington state, including new gun restrictions, alerts for missing Indigenous people, increased toll rates and increased license plate fees. Sale of high-capacity ammo magazines banned. Starting July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
vegas24seven.com

Las Vegas Pizza Festival Tickets on Sale July 4

Tickets On Sale July 4 for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival. Enjoy unlimited sample slices from some of Las Vegas’ top pizzaiolos. Tickets will go on sale July 4 for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival, as it returns after a hiatus due to the pandemic, gathering the finest pizza innovators shaping the industry in Las Vegas. Headlined by Vincent Rotolo (Good Pie), Tony Gemignani (Pizza Rock), and John Arena (Metro Pizza), the ultimate pizza party featuring unlimited sample slices will take place Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at The Industrial Event Space (2330 Industrial Rd.).
LAS VEGAS, NV
westsideseattle.com

LETTER: This is not "pride overflowing" in Seattle

I sent the below email out yesterday to the City Council Members, the Mayor and Seattle Police Department. This is not “Pride Overflowing in Seattle” as you Alex stated in your last “Friends and Neighbors” email I just received from you. You stated below “I appreciate the Harrell Administration’s recent efforts to intensify outreach to occupants of illegally parked RVs, while also eventually enforcing parking laws. RV encampments have been prone to fire hazards and, in some cases, illicit activity.”
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy