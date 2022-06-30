ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother and stepfather jailed for life for murdering Logan Mwangi

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
The mother and stepfather of five-year-old Logan Mwangi whose battered body was found dumped in a river have been jailed for life for his murder.

John Cole, 40, was told he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while Angharad Williamson, 31, would serve a minimum of 28 years.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was detained for a minimum of 15 years after also being found guilty of Logan’s murder.

Logan’s mother and stepfather have been jailed for life for his murder (South Wales Police/PA) (PA Media)

The trio were convicted of killing the little boy in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, in April, following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Mrs Justice Jefford said: “You are responsible for Logan’s death and all the anguish that has followed from it.

“Because he was killed in his own home, it is not possible to be sure what has happened to him.

“Shortly before his death, at which time he was three feet five inches and weighed only three stone one pound, he was subjected to a brutal attack.”

Inflicting these injuries on a small, defenceless five-year-old is nothing short of horrific.

The judge described the injuries Logan had suffered and added: “Also the sort of injuries seen in abused children.

“Inflicting these injuries on a small, defenceless five-year-old is nothing short of horrific.”

Both Williamson and the youth were convicted of a further charge of perverting the course of justice – an offence Cole had admitted before trial.

Logan, a previously “smiling, cheerful little boy”, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park on the morning of July 31 2021.

Police found him partially submerged, wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and “catastrophic” internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Experts said the injuries could have only been caused by a “brutal and sustained assault” inflicted on Logan in the hours, or days, prior to his death. They also said the injuries were “consistent with child abuse”.

In the months and weeks leading up to his death, Logan had been “dehumanised” by his family, prosecutors said.

Logan’s stammer is said to have worsened, becoming particularly bad around Cole. He wet himself more frequently and began self-harming.

Angharad Williamson and John Cole had denied Logan’s murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Friends of the couple said Cole told them he did not like Logan, and others said his attitude changed after becoming obsessed with the idea that Williamson had cheated with Logan’s father Ben Mwangi.

After Williamson gave birth to his own child, Cole was reluctant to let Logan see the baby and later claimed the boy had tried to smother the infant.

Medics made a safeguarding referral to the police after Logan suffered a broken arm in August 2020.

By March, due to concerns over Cole’s behaviour, Logan and his younger sibling had been assigned their own social worker.

In June, a month before Logan died, the family were removed from the child protection register – meaning it was believed there was no longer a risk of significant harm.

A foster family whom the youth stayed with claimed to have heard him say he wanted to kill Logan.

A support worker also heard the youth singing: “I love kids, I f****** love kids, I love to punch kids in the head, it’s orgasmic.”

Weeks before he died, Logan suffered a broken collarbone but he never got medical treatment.

On July 20, Logan tested positive for Covid-19 and he was shut in his bedroom with a baby gate barring him from leaving.

Caroline Rees QC, prosecuting, said: “He had been kept like a prisoner in his small bedroom in the flat you saw, a room likened by Williamson as a dungeon.”

People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, officials said. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on Independence Day in the US...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
What the papers say – July 5

Allegedly “inappropriate” conduct by a Conservative politician, go-slow protests and questionable cigarettes are splashed across the front pages. The Daily Mirror reports No 10 has acknowledged the Prime Minister did know about “sex-pest allegations” against Chris Pincher before the MP was promoted to deputy chief whip.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ricky Martin denies allegations over restraining order against him

Representatives for Ricky Martin have denied allegations that led to a restraining order against the Puerto Rican superstar, who has not been charged with any crime. Police said on Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado where he lives.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry among stars to protest Independence Day

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry are among the famous faces expressing resentment over Independence Day celebrations in the wake of recent US controversies. There has been significant backlash to the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion by overturning the historic Roe v Wade judgement.
CELEBRITIES
Callum McGregor pleased to see key duo return and new faces in Celtic squad

Celtic captain Callum McGregor hailed the club’s early summer transfer business as he prepared for their pre-season bonding session in Austria. The Scottish champions jetted off with two of their key title-winning squad, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota, signed on permanent deals following impressive loan campaigns. Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei...
SOCCER
