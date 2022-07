When (Austin) Theory lost his Unites States Championship at WWE’s Money in the Bank, it made more than a few fans very happy indeed. While no one can call Theory an underachiever for his age or suggest that he didn’t defend his title over his 75-day run, the angle on which he lost it, a minor feud with Bobby Lashley spurned on by a pose-off, was rather corny in the worst possible way.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO