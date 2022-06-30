ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Police fatally shoot patient who had gun at Texas hospital

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTqcN_0gQk2gpu00

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Authorities say officers fatally shot a patient at a Dallas-area hospital who had a gun in an emergency room.

Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves says a nurse called police Wednesday night after she saw that the 34-year-old patient had a gun at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Reeves says a hospital officer and an Irving police officer confronted the man, who opened fire.

The officers fired back, killing him. No one else was hurt.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the man’s name.

They haven’t said why he was at the hospital or why he might have opened fire.

Comments / 8

Angel Calico
4d ago

lmao no security check points huh smh @parkland hospital they have check points before entering the hospital 🤷🤦

Reply(4)
4
 

