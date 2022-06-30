Ravens and Bears Wrap Regular Season Thursday

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win...
A pitcher’s duel broke out in Packwood on Saturday in a first round class 1A district baseball game with Pekin edging Lone Tree for the third time this summer by a 3-2 score. The Panthers got out to a fast start by scoring twice in the opening inning and...
Doing just enough was all the Lone Tree softball team needed on Friday when the hosts squeaked by New London (4-22) in a first round class 1A region 8 game by a 9-7 score. The good vibes started early with the Lions scoring twice in the first and they opened things up with a five run fourth. Up 9-4 late, the Tigers made things interesting in the seventh with three tallies, but Arlie Lorack shut the door on the Lone Tree win. The senior twirled all seven in the circle giving up four earned runs on eight hits and striking out nine. The long ball was kind to the offense with three of their nine hits being home runs coming from Lorack, Ellen Carow, and Kinley Hayes. Lorack was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Carow finished with a pair of knocks and brought home five runs.
Redemption was on the menu for the Highland baseball team Saturday at their home diamond as they overwhelmed visiting Montezuma to start the 1A district playoffs, taking out the Braves 11-1 in five innings. In a very similar scenario a season ago, things did not go Highland’s way as they fell in the first round to North Cedar on their home field in Riverside, this year, things were much different. Despite Montezuma’s first inning run to take a 1-0 advantage, the Huskies stayed the course and broke through with a four-run second, highlighted by a bases loaded, three-RBI triple from Ethan Paisley that put Highland on top 4-1 and they never looked back. The Huskies put up three more in the third with Logan Bonebrake supplying a two-RBI double. In the fourth it was two more runs and the Huskies finished it early with an RBI knock from Paisley in the fifth. After the game, he talked about his night. “Just doing my thing tonight and dealing. Big first round win. It feels good.”
It was the end of the road for the Winfield-Mt. Union and Keota softball teams on Friday when they both fell in a first round class 1A region 8 game. The Wolves traveled to West Point and dropped the postseason bout to Holy Trinity by a 9-5 count. The score was tied 2-2 in the third when the Crusaders (10-10) scored four times in that frame to take a lead they never saw disappear. The hosts collected 10 hits in the win and they advance to play No. 11 Sigourney (21-5) on Wednesday. WMU concludes their season 7-10 and say goodbye to three seniors in Jobey Malone, Carlee Sloan, and Neva Garcia.
Several area baseball teams put their season on the line tonight when they start up their playoff run with the start of district play. Outside of Highland hosting Montezuma and Hillcrest Academy going against Grand View Christian in games that can be heard on KCII, four other teams will also be in action. In Class 1A District 6 the Lions of Lone Tree will try to improve their 7-13 mark when they travel to face Pekin. The Panthers are 9-12 and swept a pair of regular season meetings by 13-1 and 4-2 scores. In the bottom half of the bracket Keota will try to improve their 16-5 mark by hosting Danville (3-14). Sigourney will also be at home with the Savages (17-5) set to welcome non-conference foe Moulton-Udell (0-19). In class 2A District 10 the Wolves of Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus (2-18) will hit the road to West Liberty. Mid-Prairie (15-10) will start their postseason on Tuesday in Mediapolis against the winner of Cardinal (16-7) and Central Lee (9-12). Washington will start up their class 3A playoffs on Friday in Eldridge against No. 1 Davenport Assumption (26-6).
SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - Plenty changed, from the weather, to the start time, to the starting hole, but the score did not. Cedar Rapids’ Zach Johnson shot a two under in round two of his “fifth major,” bringing his score to -4. “today was much more manageable...
Friday was a full night of racing at the Davenport Speedway with more than 120 cars in the pit area. Crashes and late race passes kept the fans on the edge of their seats throughout the evening, a news release says. Justin Kay continued his dominance in the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model […]
Celebration of life services for 95-year-old Frieda Marie Finke of Crawfordsville will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the United Church of Crawfordsville. Family will be present to receive friends from 10:30a.m. until the time of service and following services. Private family interment will be held at the Cambrian Cemetery in rural Columbus Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the United Church of Crawfordsville or Hospice of Washington County. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
A motorcyclist from Moulton, Iowa was hurt Thursday morning when the motorcycle hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle north of Kirksville. Eighteen-year old Clayton Coffman refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 44-year old Crystal Brown of Bloomfield, Iowa, was not reported hurt.
On July 1, the Kalona Public Library became a “Fine Free” institution. This means the Library will no longer collect fees for overdue books. Any previously accrued fines for overdue books are forgiven. The Library is the 16th library out of 543 in Iowa to go completely fine-free.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex weather scenario is ahead for the 4th of July. An area of showers and storms looks likely to move through the state by the morning hours on Monday, a few of which could be strong. The most likely area to see these storms will be along and north of Interstate 80. They will likely last through about 2:00 p.m., with activity diminishing and shifting east from that point onward.
Members of the 4-H Garden Project or those who are interested in exhibiting their gardening skills at the Washington County Fair are encouraged to attend a meeting on July 6th which will discuss how to prepare garden produce and flowers for the fair. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Extension Office at 6:00 pm.
The Wellman Community Club is ready to celebrate the USA’s birthday on July 4. The activities kick off Monday morning in Downtown Wellman at 9:30 with the Kiddie Parade followed by the Main Parade at 10. Immediately following the Main Parade activities will begin at North park. Bingo, inflatables,...
The Washington City Council will meet this week in regular session. There will be continued discussions about the proposed traffic changes discussed in the June 21st workshop. A second reading will be held for a zoning ordinance change for the zoning districts of the Country Club View Subdivision. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5th at 6 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. Please contact the City Clerk’s office if you want to attend the meeting virtually.
The Fourth of July Fireworks Show will take place in Washington at the Fairgrounds, starting around 9 pm. It is recommended that people arrive early if they want a seat at the main grandstand. Guest can bring their own chair if they desire. This will be the first show in...
Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...
FORT MADISON — A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
A new housing development is about to get underway in Washington off Wayland Road near the Washington Golf and Country Club. Jeff Hazelett, a member of the Elliott Realty Group, hopes the infrastructure can start being put in place by the beginning of August. This new subdivision would have 31 lots where new single-family homes along with some duplexes would be built.
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving one vehicle in rural Linn County resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Taylor Road, located northeast of Springville. Deputies arrived and found a crashed 2012 Ford Escape, which they believe entered the south ditch, causing it to vault over Taylor Road and roll on nearby private property.
