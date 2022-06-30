Huskies Make Statement Against Savages; Collect 20th Victory

Redemption was on the menu for the Highland baseball team Saturday at their home diamond as they overwhelmed visiting Montezuma to start the 1A district playoffs, taking out the Braves 11-1 in five innings. In a very similar scenario a season ago, things did not go Highland’s way as they fell in the first round to North Cedar on their home field in Riverside, this year, things were much different. Despite Montezuma’s first inning run to take a 1-0 advantage, the Huskies stayed the course and broke through with a four-run second, highlighted by a bases loaded, three-RBI triple from Ethan Paisley that put Highland on top 4-1 and they never looked back. The Huskies put up three more in the third with Logan Bonebrake supplying a two-RBI double. In the fourth it was two more runs and the Huskies finished it early with an RBI knock from Paisley in the fifth. After the game, he talked about his night. “Just doing my thing tonight and dealing. Big first round win. It feels good.”

