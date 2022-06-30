Huskies Make Statement Against Savages; Collect 20th Victory

Redemption was on the menu for the Highland baseball team Saturday at their home diamond as they overwhelmed visiting Montezuma to start the 1A district playoffs, taking out the Braves 11-1 in five innings. In a very similar scenario a season ago, things did not go Highland’s way as they fell in the first round to North Cedar on their home field in Riverside, this year, things were much different. Despite Montezuma’s first inning run to take a 1-0 advantage, the Huskies stayed the course and broke through with a four-run second, highlighted by a bases loaded, three-RBI triple from Ethan Paisley that put Highland on top 4-1 and they never looked back. The Huskies put up three more in the third with Logan Bonebrake supplying a two-RBI double. In the fourth it was two more runs and the Huskies finished it early with an RBI knock from Paisley in the fifth. After the game, he talked about his night. “Just doing my thing tonight and dealing. Big first round win. It feels good.”
A pitcher’s duel broke out in Packwood on Saturday in a first round class 1A district baseball game with Pekin edging Lone Tree for the third time this summer by a 3-2 score. The Panthers got out to a fast start by scoring twice in the opening inning and...
Doing just enough was all the Lone Tree softball team needed on Friday when the hosts squeaked by New London (4-22) in a first round class 1A region 8 game by a 9-7 score. The good vibes started early with the Lions scoring twice in the first and they opened things up with a five run fourth. Up 9-4 late, the Tigers made things interesting in the seventh with three tallies, but Arlie Lorack shut the door on the Lone Tree win. The senior twirled all seven in the circle giving up four earned runs on eight hits and striking out nine. The long ball was kind to the offense with three of their nine hits being home runs coming from Lorack, Ellen Carow, and Kinley Hayes. Lorack was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Carow finished with a pair of knocks and brought home five runs.
It was the end of the road for the Winfield-Mt. Union and Keota softball teams on Friday when they both fell in a first round class 1A region 8 game. The Wolves traveled to West Point and dropped the postseason bout to Holy Trinity by a 9-5 count. The score was tied 2-2 in the third when the Crusaders (10-10) scored four times in that frame to take a lead they never saw disappear. The hosts collected 10 hits in the win and they advance to play No. 11 Sigourney (21-5) on Wednesday. WMU concludes their season 7-10 and say goodbye to three seniors in Jobey Malone, Carlee Sloan, and Neva Garcia.
Several area baseball teams put their season on the line tonight when they start up their playoff run with the start of district play. Outside of Highland hosting Montezuma and Hillcrest Academy going against Grand View Christian in games that can be heard on KCII, four other teams will also be in action. In Class 1A District 6 the Lions of Lone Tree will try to improve their 7-13 mark when they travel to face Pekin. The Panthers are 9-12 and swept a pair of regular season meetings by 13-1 and 4-2 scores. In the bottom half of the bracket Keota will try to improve their 16-5 mark by hosting Danville (3-14). Sigourney will also be at home with the Savages (17-5) set to welcome non-conference foe Moulton-Udell (0-19). In class 2A District 10 the Wolves of Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus (2-18) will hit the road to West Liberty. Mid-Prairie (15-10) will start their postseason on Tuesday in Mediapolis against the winner of Cardinal (16-7) and Central Lee (9-12). Washington will start up their class 3A playoffs on Friday in Eldridge against No. 1 Davenport Assumption (26-6).
The Iowa women’s basketball team just got a top recruit commitment. According to a post on her Twitter feed, Ava Jones has chosen to come to the University of Iowa to continue her basketball career. The Twitter account From the Hawkeye of the Storm reports that the Nickerson, Kansas...
SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - The final round of the John Deere Classic did not go over so well for Cedar Rapids’ Zach Johnson. It marked the third time Johnson has shot over par at TPC Deer Run in his last 60 rounds. Johnson parred the first three holes on...
The Iowa Hawkeyes have big plans in 2022 as they return 14 starters to a team that finished 10-4 a year ago. Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in the country and hopes to capture a Big Ten West title for the second straight season. This is a team left with a sour taste after being blown out by Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game and losing the bowl game to Kentucky.
SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - Plenty changed, from the weather, to the start time, to the starting hole, but the score did not. Cedar Rapids’ Zach Johnson shot a two under in round two of his “fifth major,” bringing his score to -4. “today was much more manageable...
New Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge has his first commit as a member of the Iowa coaching staff in the tight ends room. On Monday, St. Louis (Mo.) University three-star tight end Zach Ortwerth announced his commitment to the Iowa football program. Ortwerth picked the Hawkeyes over Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and Minnesota while over 10+ other schools offered him.
Celebration of life services for 95-year-old Frieda Marie Finke of Crawfordsville will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the United Church of Crawfordsville. Family will be present to receive friends from 10:30a.m. until the time of service and following services. Private family interment will be held at the Cambrian Cemetery in rural Columbus Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the United Church of Crawfordsville or Hospice of Washington County. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
A motorcyclist from Moulton, Iowa was hurt Thursday morning when the motorcycle hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle north of Kirksville. Eighteen-year old Clayton Coffman refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 44-year old Crystal Brown of Bloomfield, Iowa, was not reported hurt.
There are several opportunities to view fireworks this Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, several towns will be presenting displays. The...
Members of the 4-H Garden Project or those who are interested in exhibiting their gardening skills at the Washington County Fair are encouraged to attend a meeting on July 6th which will discuss how to prepare garden produce and flowers for the fair. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Extension Office at 6:00 pm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex weather scenario is ahead for the 4th of July. An area of showers and storms looks likely to move through the state by the morning hours on Monday, a few of which could be strong. The most likely area to see these storms will be along and north of Interstate 80. They will likely last through about 2:00 p.m., with activity diminishing and shifting east from that point onward.
WILLIAMSON, Iowa — In July of 1989, KCCI’s Dana Cardin traveled to Williamson to try the legendary “Papa” burger. Monte’s Tavern offered the 16-ounce belly buster. Today, the place is simply called the Williamson Tavern, but you can still get a 1-pound burger there.
On July 1, the Kalona Public Library became a “Fine Free” institution. This means the Library will no longer collect fees for overdue books. Any previously accrued fines for overdue books are forgiven. The Library is the 16th library out of 543 in Iowa to go completely fine-free.
A new housing development is about to get underway in Washington off Wayland Road near the Washington Golf and Country Club. Jeff Hazelett, a member of the Elliott Realty Group, hopes the infrastructure can start being put in place by the beginning of August. This new subdivision would have 31 lots where new single-family homes along with some duplexes would be built.
Comments / 0