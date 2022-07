Baby boomers who whinged about how tough being a borrower was more than three decades ago are now the group most in favour of aggressive interest rate rises, a survey shows. The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to raise the cash rate by half a percentage point at 2.30pm, AEST, on Tuesday, taking it to a three-year high of 1.35 per cent - from 0.85 per cent.

BUSINESS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO