ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Radio station in Canada has been playing Rage Against the Machine song on loop for over 24 hours

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeDTA_0gQk29zI00

( WGHP ) — Regular listeners of Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station were treated to something a little different when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 began playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning following layoffs at the station, according to Rolling Stone . The song was still playing on loop as of Thursday morning.

‘Best Americana Performance’: Grammys announce new categories

At least three DJs will no longer be working at the station, The Vancouver Sun reported. Two of the laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter :

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote, in part. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

Rolling Stone said that listeners who tuned into the station reported hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song once again, although some Twitter users report that their requests to change the song were denied. Other times, the song paused for listeners to imitate portions of the track that are normally censored.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has since become aware of the station’s playlist, retweeting a fan who shared the news on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan wrote.

Rage Against the Machine slams SCOTUS abortion ruling, donates $475K to abortion rights groups

It’s unclear who is behind the Rage-loop at Vancouver’s KISS-FM, but at least a few Twitter users believe it to be a publicity stunt — perhaps signaling a format change — and not a direct response to the layoffs.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sidhu
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Kevin Lim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Canada#Radio Station#Mixed Emotions#Fm Radio#Rolling Stone#The Vancouver Sun
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25-year-old killed in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night after a collision on N. Meridian Road and Freeport Road in Rockton. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at 11:20 p.m. Police say the driver was headed south on N. Meridian and disregarded a stop sign at Freeport Road, and was […]
ROCKTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for making fake 911 calls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jovawn Reynolds, 21, has been charged with making numerous fake calls to 911 in a “swatting” incident. According to the Rockford Park District Police, the 911 center received multiple prank calls on Saturday, July 2nd, from someone claiming a drug deal was happening at Talcott-Page Memorial Park, at 1128 Russell Avenue. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three injured in Rock County crash

MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a 70-year-old man was hospitalized with a serious head injury after causing a crash that also sent a 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man to the emergency room. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 11:13 a.m. today at the intersection of N. STH 213 at […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police working multi-vehicle crash scene

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the area of E. State and Longwood Streets, according to the Rockford Police Department. The accident caused a major disruption to traffic in the area, and non life-threatening injuries were reported. Police asked […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s the best Chinese restaurant in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is some of the most popular in America. In fact, Chinese food is the most popular ethnic cuisine in the country, according to Chef’s Pencil. Families all over the country order Chinese food from thousands of different restaurants to have a delicious, affordable meal […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy