ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

See Inside Stunning $51 Million Yacht Sailing St Lawrence River

By Polly
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Days after a $16 million yacht was seen sailing through Central New York, an even bigger one worth more than 50 million, was floating down the St Lawrence River. Want to see inside?. New Secret. The New Secret yacht was built by Amels from the Netherlands and is said...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware

For hundreds of years, full moons have been associated with all sorts of weird things happening - a superstition that a state park in Delaware may be able to attest to.Delaware Seashore State Park posted footage of a walk they hosted on an evening with a full moon, with some incredibly old guests that made an appearance.This video shows a swarm of horseshoe crabs, a species that has existed for 450 million years, on the beach in the park.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
DELAWARE STATE
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Butler
Q 105.7

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Vehicles#Central New York#Andiamo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Q 105.7

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Recorded

One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!
ANIMALS
BBC

Alnmouth beach: Rare John Dory caught by eight-year-old tourist

A fish rarely found off the North East coast has been caught by an eight-year-old holidaymaker. The John Dory was spotted among rock pools at Alnmouth, Northumberland, by Rylie from Wilsden, Bradford. His uncle, Dale Greetham, said the family went from the despondency of not finding anything all day to...
WORLD
Toni Koraza

What will New Jersey look like if seas continue to rise? Here's your answer

Global warming is threatening every part of our world. Like many states near the coast, New Jersey is at risk of damage from rising sea levels. Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Climate Central predict that by the year 2100, rising sea levels will overwhelm parts of New Jersey. That means Keansburg Amusement Park, Asbury Park Convention, and the entire Jersey Shore might all be underwater in just a few decades.
CBS New York

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy