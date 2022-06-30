ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Brothers arrested in Indiana after cop hit with boat outside of floating restaurant

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

MADISON, Ind. — Two brothers were arrested in Madison after one of them rammed a boat into a police officer after they broke into a floating restaurant on the Ohio River, according to the Madison Police Department.

Two men were reportedly seen climbing over a gate into the Lighthouse Restaurant on W. Vaughn Drive around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

When responding officers told them to come back to the gate, they allegedly refused. Police then climbed over the gate themselves and took one of the brothers, 43-year-old Evan Meyer of Key Biscayne, Florida, into custody although he physically resisted.

Police say the other brother, 45-year-old Stephan Meyer of Scottsburg, Indiana, got into a boat and rammed a dock where one of the officers was standing.

The officer was “struck in the shoulder area” by the boat and almost knocked into the river, according to police.

The other officer was trying to tie the boat to the dock, but Stephan Meyer drove away as the officer was still holding the rope. That officer also almost fell into the water.

A fisherman in the area saw where the fleeing boat went and was able to point police towards Hanover Beach.

The boat was found on the beach, and Stephan Meyer was found nearby and arrested.

Evan Meyer faces charges of battery on a public safety officer, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Stephan Meyer faces charges of battery on a public safety officer. resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, and- public intoxication.

Police believe neither brother owned the boat. They say it belonged to one of their family members.

