Port Huron Police Dept. Update: Lieutenant Nicholas Godwin, Port Huron Police Dept., and Captain Matthew Reeves, Marysville Fire Dept.

The Blue Water Festival, Port Huron’s Boat Weekend, will take place July 13 to 16 in downtown Port Huron. “The (Downtown Development Authority) is again partnering with local organizations such as the Rotary Club of Port Huron, RadioFirst and Operation Transformation (for) the Boat Weekend experience,” DDA Director Natacha Hayden said. “Familiar favorites such as Thursday fireworks, OT’s Family Night, carnival rides, and Mannequins Making a Difference join us for the festivities, all being kicked off by the Rotary International Day Parade on Wednesday, July 13, in downtown Port Huron.”
