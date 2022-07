Xbox Game Pass has a new game, and it happens to be one of the most controversial games of the last console generation. In addition to being controversial, the game -- which has been added to both the PC and console versions of the subscription service -- is also quite good. The game in question comes courtesy of Ubisoft, the French games maker best known for Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. You aren't assassinating an entire small country in the new Xbox Game Pass game, but rather blowing up half of Montana. That's right, Far Cry 5 is now on Xbox Game Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO