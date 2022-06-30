ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home brewing competition results announced

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2022 Home Brew Competition.

Central Coast brewers were represented well with entries of all styles. “Overall, the 2022 competition was a success,” said chief judge Ryan Foster. “The entry count is back on the rise which is promising. The brewers are taking the judge’s suggestions and bettering their beers which is what this competition is all about and we hope to continue helping them.”

Best-of awards:

  • Best of Show: Jason Affourtit, Paso Robles, Imperial Stout
  • Reserve Best of Show: Nicholas Robbins, Atascadero, Cream Ale

For the complete list of results please visit www.MidStateFair.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

