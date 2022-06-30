Investigation leads Somerset police to seize 30lbs of meth, $30k in cash. 2 arrested.

A joint effort between local, state and federal law enforcement partners ended in what officers call “one of the largest drug seizures” in Somerset Police Department’s history. Officers announced the bust Wednesday morning following a five-month investigation. Two men, Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith, both of Somerset, were recently indicted in the case. As part of the investigation, officers from SPD, Kentucky State Police, the FBI and the DEA were able to collect 30 pounds of crystal meth, six handguns, two AR rifles and more than $30,000 in cash. Back in February 2022, officers recovered the first 10 grams of meth while serving a warrant at Smith’s home. Additional warrants for other locations led to Calhoun’s involvement in the case. The pair were finally arrested earlier this month. Calhoun and Smith were each charged with conspiracy to distribute 550 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute and firearms charges.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO