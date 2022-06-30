Lake Ridge Garden And Environment Club Visit Veolia

Photo courtesy Lake Ridge HOA

TOMS RIVER – The Lake Ridge Homeowners Association’s Garden and Environment Club, Toms River, toured one of Veolia’s water treatment facilities, the company’s Holly Plant, on June 23.

The group tour was organized with Veolia by club member and environmental projects leader, Bill Edwards and club president, Arlene Whitman. Devern Corbett, Veolia’s Superintendent of Production, provided overview, information on the treatment process, functions of the plant, testing requirements and a question-and-answer session for the visitors.

The Lake Ridge HOA Garden and Environment Club has been in existence since 1996, meets monthly and consists of 60 members. The purpose of the Club is to help develop a deeper understanding of environmental issues and ways to take action to keep the environment healthy and sustainable. The Club conducts their own informational sessions with local guest speakers who represent the area’s watershed, master gardeners, and also host plant exchanges.