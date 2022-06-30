ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Improving the appeal of our community

By The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDClV_0gQjzDRE00

A recent online article, titled “The Top Ten Affordable Small Towns Where You’d Actually Want to Live,” created by a national real estate company, known as Realtor.com, asserts that home buyers today are flocking to “distant small towns they once might have dismissed.” And that’s because the best of those places have “cheaper and more spacious real estate, picture-perfect town squares, walk-able downtowns, good jobs, easy access to outdoor activities, and even plenty of restaurants, bars, and entertainment options.”

And guess what? After “the Reator.com data team” investigated a host of communities, they selected Macomb as one of the top ten most appealing ones in America! They included our town for a variety of reasons: because it has “the most affordable median home price on our list,” and it is also “home to Spoon River College and Western Illinois University,” as well as “the Western Illinois Museum,” and it is characterized by “an historic downtown square, surrounded by shops and restaurants.”

Of course, their investigation reminds us that looking at Macomb from a distance may cause people to assume that we have more on-the-square restaurants and shops than we actually do, for example. But we should remember that those are an important feature, which makes Macomb attractive for visitors and satisfying for residents—so we need to do what we can to promote and patronize such businesses.

And the research team also failed to mention a host of other notable aspects of our town, such as our several buildings on the National Register of Historic Places (including our iconic courthouse), our monument-laden Chandler Park, our architect-designed Compton Park area, our lovely Oakwood Cemetery that’s designated as an Illinois historic site, our Macomb Arts Center, and our state-certified Archives and Special Collections unit at the WIU Library, which has huge collections of books, maps, photographs, and records from every county in western Illinois. (In more than one way, we are not just a county seat but a regional center.)

And we should also bear in mind something that does give our town distinction—and makes it an inviting place to live: commitment to meaningful community. As I have indicated many times in my writings, we have a strong tradition for that, which emerged in both the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. We have got to retain that sense of commitment to meaningful community, so that everyone who discovers Macomb realizes that appreciation for local cultural tradition and extensive social interaction is central to this town.

Of course, our Heritage Days festival, which took place last weekend, is a reminder of that. It is not just a good time, to be experienced in our downtown area, but a chance to appreciate the nature of human experience in this corner of America. I like the variety of our festival activities but, also, the emphasis on meaningful traditions (Heritage Days themes) that have been central to our experience here for generations. And by the way, next year’s theme will be “Higher Education in Macomb,” which has been essential to our local culture since the 1830s. And it will provide us with a huge opportunity to celebrate something that does indeed make life meaningful for so many residents—as it also makes our town an appealing place for educational programs, arts activities, and sporting events.

Likewise, the recent unveiling of the beautiful mural depicting nature in the rural countryside, which is on the north wall of Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria, is also a great example of continuing contribution to our town’s appeal. Of course, it marks the 50th anniversary of the Macomb Beautiful organization, which has done so much to make our town appealing over the past half century.

Those recent mural projects should also remind us that many local-based volunteer organizations have made a positive impact on the nature of Macomb. Included among them are the Friends of Macomb Public Library, the Friends of Oakwood Cemetery, the LIFE Adult Education program, the Macomb Arts Center, the Macomb Community Foundation, the Macomb Municipal Band, the McDonough County Historical Society, the McDonough County Humane Society, the Western Illinois Museum, and the Macomb Woman’s Club—as well as many other civic, veteran, and volunteer organizations. Few small towns have so much cultural activism.

So, let’s make our tradition of activism, which benefits our community, something we all recognize and appreciate here in Macomb—as well as something we crow about in our publicity. There’s much more of significant appeal about Macomb than just low-priced real estate.

Writer and speaker John Hallwas is a columnist for the “McDonough County Voice.”

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Morton takes over 40 acres for annual Independence Day celebration

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Morton celebrated their annual pregame to Independence day using over 30 football fields of space. The park district expected over 5,000 attendees. Most of the field was left empty for residents to claim their viewing spot before the big show after dark. Scattered throughout the 40 acres of McClallen Park were giant inflatables for kids, laser tag, as well as multiple food vendors and the summertime-classic lemon shake-up.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Illinois receives nearly $200 million in federal funding for enhancements to the Quincy Veterans’ Home

QUINCY – Illinois is the recipient of a final grant of $194,762,750 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs for enhancements to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy. The allocation will be used for campus reconstruction and replacement of the current veterans’ home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will modernize the campus and provide a cost effective, state-of-the-art facility with single occupancy rooms and a more intimate setting for Illinois’ veterans needing skilled nursing care. Built in 1886, Quincy is the oldest Illinois veterans’ home and sits on 210 acres along the Mississippi River.
QUINCY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg sets ‘Big Bang Boom’ at Lake Storey

Galesburg Parks and Recreation will celebrate “Big Bang Boom” at Lake Storey Park on Monday, July 4, along with WGIL and The LASER. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk. The fireworks launch site will be on the south side of the lake on the edge of the...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg community rallies for women’s rights

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered at the Knox County Courthouse for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally. The protest is a response to the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Knox County Board Member Pamela Davidson said the ruling is unjust for women across the country.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Macomb, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Macomb, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
hoiabc.com

New thrift store opens to help addiction program

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Adult and Teen Challenge Greater Midwest now have a new thrift store in East Peoria. The new shop opened in what was Martin’s Furniture Store for over 70 years. Adult Teen Challenge is a faith-based, 12-month residential addiction program for men ages 18...
EAST PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Peoria Hofbrau

The Peoria Hofbrau shut down when the rotten pandemic blew into town over two years ago and sadly, it looks like it’s not going to re-open anytime soon, if it opens back at all. This article in the PJ Star back in July of 2020 said the future of...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Arts Center#Realtor Com#Reator Com#Spoon River College
tspr.org

Galesburg rally – ‘We won’t go back’

A couple hundred people gathered on the lawn of the Knox County Courthouse to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. “I’m not going to let nobody turn me around,” sang Knox County Board member Pam Davidson as the crowd applauded. She said, “That was a Civil Rights song when they marched. (And) women’s rights is civil rights. Human rights is civil rights.”
GALESBURG, IL
My Journal Courier

Armadillo march is already north of Jacksonville

"Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas. No more. The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in west-central Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted. Face it. Morgan County and its environs are part of armadillo country.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
97ZOK

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
tspr.org

Identity theft arrests in Galesburg

Galesburg police say they’ve arrested two women for identity theft. In one case, Christine Greene, 25, was found to have personal identity information for 37 people in Knox County and elsewhere, according to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. That includes dates of birth, driver’s license information, social...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Don’t Be a Target; Lock Your Doors

If you have anything that is not nailed down, it might get stolen as burglary and theft has been on the rise, explains McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout:. “Right now, we have seen a real uptick in your copper and metal and scrap type thefts. I believe a lot of this type of behavior is used to purchase drugs to fund a drug habit, but yes, if you have stuff lying around, if you have scrap metal that you haven’t taken to scrap yourself or you have copper laying around, it will get stolen right now. We have been watching that trend the last couple of months.”
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

One Peoria woman arrested, another found dead Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — A local woman is arrested and charged and now local authorities are investigating the city’s 11th homicide of the year after another woman was found dead inside a home just before sunrise Saturday. According to a news release, Police officers found the victim’s body inside...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car crash shuts down part of Main St. in Peoria

UPDATE (7:03 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kristin Keyes, the road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department has shut down Main Street hill at Crescent Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Drivers should avoid the area at this time. This...
PEORIA, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison man and woman arrested on multiple drug charges

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Fort Madison man and woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 54-year-old Jerry Beames and 38-year-old Sherri Beames, both of Fort Madison, were both arrested Thursday, June 30th, in the 1700 block of 35th street in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, IA
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

773
Followers
823
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy