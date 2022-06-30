ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as first Black woman on the Supreme Court

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjsTJ_0gQjz3hD00
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poses for a portrait on Feb. 18, 2022.Jacquelyn Martin/AP

By Ximena Bustillo

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in Thursday at noon as the 116th Supreme Court justice and the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Watch the ceremony at 12 p.m. ET here

Biden nominated Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

"It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, but we've made it! We've made it — all of us," Jackson said in remarks at a White House event the day after the Senate vote.

"I have dedicated my career to public service because I love this country and our Constitution and the rights that make us free," Jackson also said.

Jackson, 51, has been confirmed since April, when the Senate voted 53 to 47 on her nomination. It was expected she would replace 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer — whom she clerked for after she graduated from Harvard Law School in 1996 — when he stepped down. His retirement will be effective Thursday.

Jackson will take two oaths during the livestreamed event: a constitutional oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, and a judicial oath, administered by Breyer.

She faced contentious Senate confirmation hearings

All 50 Senate Democrats, including the two independents and three Republicans — Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — voted in favor of Jackson's confirmation. The vote was lauded as a "historic moment" by Democrats, though the confirmation process was filled with clashes between the parties over Jackson's past judicial decisions.

Jackson served eight years as a federal trial court judge and last June was confirmed for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia after also being nominated for that post by Biden.

Jackson is the first Supreme Court justice since Thurgood Marshall to have represented indigent criminal defendants as a public defender.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
WEKU

The abortion ruling has troops and veterans speaking out, some for the first time

For the first time in her life, Marine Corps Capt. Meleah Martin is refusing to wear American flag attire this Independence Day. Instead, she told her family that she will only wear pride colors and apparel. Not because she's unpatriotic – she's spent approximately 16 months deployed overseas as an F-18 pilot. But because she believes her constitutional rights are under attack.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#Racial Issues#The Supreme Court#The 116th Supreme Court#Senate#Harvard Law School#Democrats#Republicans
WEKU

Biden urges unity in July 4th speech, while acknowledging the country's sour mood

President Biden said the U.S. will persevere through "unsettling" times in remarks at a July 4th barbecue with military families at the White House. "The economy is growing, but not without pain. Liberty is under assault, assault both here and abroad," he said. "In recent days, there has been reason to think that this country is moving backward, that freedom has been reduced, that rights we assumed were protected are no longer."
POTUS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
105K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy