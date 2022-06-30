ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado dream trail, Peaks to Plains, sees progress

By Seth Boster
 4 days ago
Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide.

The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.

While much of the route incorporates highway shoulders and previously paved sidewalk, passage through the rugged, vertical Clear Creek Canyon is the focus of authorities now in Jefferson and Clear Creek counties.

"What we like to say is pretty much everything but 16½ miles in Clear Creek Canyon is either done or passable," Grossman said.

Recently, Clear Creek County announced adding a nearly quarter-mile segment to the Clear Creek Greenway, what's considered a "key portion" of Peaks to Plains Trail. The greenway runs downstream toward Jefferson County, where officials anticipate breaking ground soon on a larger project to help fill the gap through the canyon.

The project will add more than 3 miles to the 1.75 miles of pavement completed last summer — what officials celebrated as the Gateway segment, linking Golden to the mouth of the canyon. The extension will include a path over a renowned Class V rapid, rolling through rocky narrows.

It's a portion highlighting the challenge of trail-building in the canyon, Grossman said. Mapping involves state and federal agencies that scrutinize a proposed route's impact to wildlife and water, among other factors.

"Everyone starts dumping in their data ... and what you're left with is something on a 45-degree slope," Grossman said. "The geologic, hydrologic and ecological constraints are really typical, and it's super technical and heavily permitted. Yeah, it's just not easy."

Neither is funding.

Grossman said Jefferson County's upcoming 3-plus miles will run close to $30 million, largely through the county's sales tax-funded program dedicated to parks and open spaces. That's luxury money that Clear Creek County doesn't have; the latest quarter-mile addition was courtesy of several grants. Construction on that short addition closed the Clear Creek Greenway for two years.

"It takes a village and a huge partnership to make dreams like this a reality," Grossman said.

He said it could take until 2025 for those 3-plus miles to be built from the Gateway segment. That would leave about 5 miles in the Peaks to Plains corridor under Jefferson County's jurisdiction, Grossman said.

