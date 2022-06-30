ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Federal Credit Union offering scholarship to Ivy Tech students

By News Reports
 4 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Federal Credit Union recently presented a $22,500 scholarship to Ivy Tech. This scholarship will be awarded to a student or students attending Ivy Tech Community campus locations in Lafayette, Lake County and Michigan City.

"Recipient preference will be granted to students from traditionally underrepresented populations," a release from Purdue Federal said. "The scholarship is granted to support Ivy Tech students and families."

Additional efforts to further Purdue Federal's relationship with Ivy Tech includes leading The Financial Literary Series as well as implementing The Financial Vine . The latter is a financial wellness program that provides free resources and services to the students, staff and faculty of Ivy Tech.

The former is a series of presentations that focus on various financial needs.

"The Financial Literacy Series consists of 6 lunch-and-learn presentations with content focused on budgeting, needs versus wants, understanding credit, savings and more," the release said.

"Purdue Federal is committed to building stronger communities and staying true to its original purpose — people helping people."

