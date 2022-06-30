Crews respond to fuel leak, 18-wheeler fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The next time you make a withdrawal from the bank, you might want to make sure your money is safe – even after you leave. The Temple Police Department reports that over the past several weeks, officers have taken several reports of victims leaving the bank after withdrawing large sums of money – then being followed to their next location. When the victim stops at their next location, the suspect(s) burglarizes the victim’s vehicle and steals the money withdrawn from the bank.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO