Waco, TX

Crews respond to fuel leak, 18-wheeler fire

By Matt McGovern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Fire crews responded to a fuel...

Crews respond to truck fire on I-35

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Traffic was delayed in the Lorena area on Saturday due to a truck catching fire. The Police Department posted on social media that the accident happened on northbound Interstate 35, near Mile Marker #325. Traffic was shut down to one lane. The Lorena Fire...
LORENA, TX
Crews responding to fire near Lake Belton High School

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple crews are battling a fire near Lake Belton High School. Temple Fire & Rescue tells FOX 44 News they got a call about the fire around 2:06 p.m.. The cause of the fire is unknown. The Temple Police Department is redirecting traffic away...
BELTON, TX
Authorities put out fire near Lake Belton High School

BELTON, Texas — Fire departments from Temple and Morgan's Point joined forces to put out a fire near Lake Belton High School this July 4. Temple Fire got a call about the fire around 2:06 p.m., according to Temple Fire spokesperson Santos Soto. Around 6:30 p.m., Soto told 6 News the fire was out.
BELTON, TX
Waco family encourages road safety after motorcyclist injured in crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The first time daughter Aimee Gonsalves and wife Cheryl Jenkins saw David Jenkins in the ICU they couldn’t believe what they saw. “It was horrifying and heart-wrenching to see him that way,” Cheryl said. “He’s such a happy, go-lucky jokester.”. David...
WACO, TX
Construction to begin in Waco Drive area

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday night, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will start a road restoration project on Highway 84 – from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive. Crews will perform overlay operations within the project limits to improve the surface and enhance safety...
TEXAS STATE
Multiple crews respond to Marlin structure fire

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Numerous crews responded to a structure fire in Marlin on Friday. The City of Marlin Fire Department says the fire broke out on Commerce Street. The department says that volunteer firefighters from several agencies played a critical role in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.
MARLIN, TX
Temple PD issues alert for bank customers

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The next time you make a withdrawal from the bank, you might want to make sure your money is safe – even after you leave. The Temple Police Department reports that over the past several weeks, officers have taken several reports of victims leaving the bank after withdrawing large sums of money – then being followed to their next location. When the victim stops at their next location, the suspect(s) burglarizes the victim’s vehicle and steals the money withdrawn from the bank.
TEMPLE, TX
Waco I-35 closures after July Fourth to make way for signs, permanent striping

Motorists in the Waco area will need to find alternate routes after the Independence Day holiday as construction projects close a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 and several cross streets starting each afternoon and continuing overnight Tuesday through Friday. The closures between Business 77 and 18th Street will make way...
WACO, TX
House fire results in Waco family losing home, two pets

WACO, Texas — Editor's Notes | Video above and below are segments from a previous house fire. A Waco family has lost their home and two family pets due to a house fire Friday, according to the Waco Fire Department. There were three animals in the home at the...
WACO, TX
Temple PD investigating shooting, victim hospitalized

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night. Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of N.12th St. and when they arrived on scene, they found one male victim had been shot. After the shooting the victim was transported...
TEMPLE, TX
Man shot in Temple during Fourth of July weekend

TEMPLE, Texas — One man was taken to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries after a shooting Saturday night. Temple Police Department arrived at 8:57 p.m. to the 400 block of N. 12th St. where they found the victim had been shot, according to police. The...
TEMPLE, TX
AMBER Alert: Police searching for two missing girls outside of Waco

MCGREGOR, Texas — The McGregor Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two missing teens. Emilee Solomon and Aysha Cross, both 14 years old, have reportedly been missing from McGregor since June 29, according to Amber Alert notice published early Monday morning. Solomon is described as a 5-foot-1,...
MCGREGOR, TX
Belton 4th of July parade

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) – Americans are celebrating the 4th of July across the country, and Belton is one of the many places with activities throughout the day. Thousands of people lined the streets today stretching over a mile and a half for Belton’s annual 4th of July parade.
BELTON, TX
One injured, one on the run after shooting in Temple

Bell County (FOX 44) — Temple police officers are searching for the person who shot a man Saturday night. The shooting took place in the 400 block of N. 12th Street around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one wounded man. An ambulance took the man to a...
TEMPLE, TX
Catch ‘Fourth on the Brazos’ this Monday!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
WACO, TX
Missing 18-year-old last seen in Waco found safe, police say

WACO, Texas — Police in Waco have reported that an 18-year-old has been found safe after going missing in Waco. The department posted on Facebook that he hadn't been seen since about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They shared in the post, "His family believes that he may be paranoid and they are very worried about him."
WACO, TX
Central Texas officials urge caution on the water amid low levels

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Fourth of July weekend is just starting to set sail. Lake Waco officials expect to see even more people on the water this weekend, even with the lake sitting at around six and a half feet below normal water levels. Lower water levels means...
WACO, TX

