Coldwater, MI

Thornton leaves Coldwater PD to become a conservation officer

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

Thursday, just before noon, Coldwater Police Lieutenant Nick Thornton made his last call for the department and signed off with Central Dispatch.

After 21 years, Thornton turned his blue uniform and will begin orientation and training as a Department of Natural Resources conversation officer for the state. He rose from patrolman to sergeant. He was recently appointed as the department lieutenant.

Thornton will join DNR under a new program that started last year. The in-service training program is offered to anyone with a Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards license that meets the DNR's hiring requirements.

"This probationary training program will allow eligible recruits to participate in a seven-week, in-service training program focusing on conservation officer-specific laws and functions," said F/Lt. Jason Wicklund, DNR Law Enforcement Division.

The program allows officers to join DNR at the same pay scale service level as their former employers.

The new officers receive specialized training specific to natural resource laws and regulations and training for safe operations for marine, off-road vehicles, and snowmobiles.

Thornton will not go far. He will serve in this area. Central Dispatch said they hope to give him soon local DNR calls for Branch County.

Conservation officers are stationed in nearly every county of the state. Each is a fully licensed law enforcement officer who enforces laws and regulations related to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails and forests, and outdoor recreation activities such as off-road vehicle use, snowmobiling, and boating. They also are first responders during natural disasters and life-threatening situations.

The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

