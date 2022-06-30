ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Column: Artist, 95, sells her paintings to help pay assisted living bill

By Diane Bell
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

It is a sad state of affairs when a 95-year-old woman is forced to turn to painting and selling her artwork to ward off discharge from an assisted living facility.

Patricia Barnett, who turns 96 in October, racked up a lifetime of civic service.

She delivered Meals on Wheels, supported a home for abused women, donated her graphic arts talents to nonprofit causes. Over the years, the Cornell University graduate campaigned for welfare rights, clean water and other environmental issues.

More to the point, her resumé shows a history of fighting for housing for the needy, both as past president of a New York agency set up solely to fund affordable housing and as the head of her state's League of Women Voters, through which she also campaigned for fair rent and low-cost housing.

Now the San Diego resident of 49 years finds herself in desperate need of those services she spent years trying to secure for others.

Barnett's legacy of civil service has been carried on in San Diego by her son, Scott Barnett, a familiar face in the local community.

He was a Del Mar City Council member at age 21, led the San Diego County Taxpayers Association when it established its trademark Golden Fleece and Watchdog awards to disclose government boondoggles and try to keep spending in check.

He founded a research service called the Taxpayers Advocate and served for four years on the San Diego Unified School District board.

Scott's mother lived with him in her senior years. But four falls in 2016, failing health and increasing frailty have made assisted living and ongoing care a necessity. Now she is running out of money.

Barnett spent her life being frugal and careful with her finances, running a small graphic design business, saving for retirement and paying premiums for long-term health care insurance. But she couldn't foresee the 2008 stock market crash, nor did she anticipate living well into her 90s.

In desperation, Scott, along with his brother, David, and sister, Catherine Anderson, set up a GoFundMe campaign in late April to help their mother with food, rent and basic bills. To date, it has generated slightly more than $3,000.

Barnett explained in her GoFundMe appeal: "The economic crash in 2008 wiped out half of my lifetime savings and forced me to sell my home. Now, the remainder of my savings and long-term care insurance policy has run out."

Her long-term health insurance coverage ended in April, leaving her primarily dependent on her monthly Social Security check of about $2,300 to pay some medical expenses and a monthly assisted living facility bill of about $5,700.

"After a lifetime of self-sufficiency, I am asking for your help to stay in assisted living," she wrote.

Originally, Barnett's children had added information about her career in community service to her GoFundMe bio but she made them trim it out: "She did not want us 'bragging' about her," Scott says.

Her touching appeal surely represents the story of the parents of many of today's baby boomers and Gen-Xers. These are senior citizens who worked and saved throughout their lives but have been overrun by the inflationary cost of living and rising cost of goods following the pandemic.

Social Security benefits have not kept up, making it difficult to make ends meet in costly states such as California.

The lack of affordable assisted living facilities is putting an economic strain on their children and grandchildren already burdened with their own financial obligations. Or as Scott puts it, "It's a ticking time bomb for us boomers. I just turned 60."

Barnett, who attended classes at the Toledo Museum of Fine Arts in her teens, had stored her paint brushes after suffering a stroke in 2004. But she dusted them off in 2019 and, despite inoperable cataracts in one eye, is now turning out a colorful painting every eight to 10 days.

She has finished about 150 artworks since entering assisted living 3½ years ago.

Scott posted an album of "Grandma Pat's" paintings on Facebook. Many are whimsical, bold landscapes bursting with colorful flowers and patterns.

Her family connected her to a website that sells her art for wall decor, T-shirts, mugs, beach towels and other items. But returns to the artist are small.

David Barnett has been working with her Brookdale Senior Living facility, which has waived some late fees and offered a small rent reduction or placement in a slightly less expensive room or more economical sister facility. But the rent cost still outstrips her income.

"If residents cannot comply with the payment requirements of their residency agreement, we try to help them find a workable solution," explained Heather Hunter, Brookdale communications manager in Tennessee. She said help can include referrals to other providers and information regarding other types of assistance.

"A Medi-Cal-funded facility (for low-income residents) is currently the only option for her," says Scott, whose mother has been approved for Medi-Cal. "We started calling as soon as it was clear that she would be out of money (in April). The number of available beds is significantly less than the need. So there are long waiting lists."

Sunita Upchurch, the county's long-term care ombudsman, says there are less costly options that may not be on a family's radar. Along with four- or six-bed home care facilities, the elderly can be placed in senior living communities and senior apartments where they are visited by home health care nurses and linked to Meals on Wheels food delivery. They also can be enrolled in and transported to adult day care programs.

“By 2030, Californians 60 and older will comprise one-quarter of the population,” says Blanca Castro, long-term care ombudsman with the California Department of Aging. “Older adults who rely solely on Social Security for their income on average receive $1,200 per month, which must go to pay for all essential needs.”

The department has helped draft a 2030 state Master Plan for Aging with a top goal of addressing rental cost and making investments in affordable housing. But that is years away.

Scott calls his family's GoFundMe campaign a Hail Mary attempt to hopefully fill the gap. Ultimately, he says, his mother will have a roof over her head but surely not with the luxury of space to be able to paint in her room.

"It’s been stressful," says Barnett, who is not sleeping well. "I wake up and worry about where I am going to live."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

What's Open, Closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

On the Fourth of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence. All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Organ Fest Continues Monday in Balboa Park with July 4 ‘Music Extravaganza’

San Diego’s International Organ Festival this summer is dedicated to the art of female performers, with the theme, “A Tribute to Women in Music.”. The free fest, every Monday at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 5, includes an Independence Day celebration. Jelani Edington plays as part of the American Theatre Organ Society’s National Convention, being held in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Your San Diego 4th Of July Guide

As we have already mentioned in our Must Visit Events in July - the Big Bay Boom awaits us for the 4th of July shenanigans. Here is our guide on what festivities will be going on in the most colorful day of the year - Independence Day!   1. The Big Bay Boom  is displayed from Four barges and starts at 9 pm. The Big Bay Boom can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embascadero and Marina District, Seaport Village/ South Embarcadero, and Coronado Ferry Landing. Visit some of the restaurants that offer special menus during this day, or simply bring a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
California Entertainment
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Brookdale, CA
NBC San Diego

People Voice Safety Concerns Over 4th of July Weekend in San Diego

One of the busiest places over the 4th of July holiday weekend will be the Gaslamp Quarter and surrounding downtown neighborhoods. Residents and businesses are voicing safety concerns throughout the busy weekend. “There’s definitely an increased rate of things that require a police presence in downtown and being in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Carnitas' Snack Shack Founder Returns To San Diego With Executive Chef Role At Incoming GP Diner

The founder of Carnitas Snack Shack has returned to San Diego after a stint in the Pacific Northwest and has taken the executive chef role at North County's incoming GP Diner. Chef Hanis Cavin is a San Diego native and classically trained chef that earned his culinary degree at the New England Culinary Institute. He founded the Carnitas' Snack Shack brand with the opening of the first restaurant on the outskirts of San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2011, which became an instant hit with its menu of pork-centric dishes. Along with partners Sweet100, a local private equity firm led by Mike DiNorscia, the team brought a Carnitas' Snack Shack location to San Diego's waterfront Embarcadero in Spring 2016. Snack Shack also expanded to Petco Park in 2017 where it has two locations in left field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sfbayview.com

Attention California Black contractors!

Your apprentices are barred from work under the Project Labor Agreement. What is a ‘Project Labor Agreement’ (PLA) San Diego and California state politicians raised Juneteenth flags to mark the end of enslavement for Black Americans and spoke at Black Juneteenth events telling us that Blacks have the right to be free and that slavery was wrong. They define emancipation as liberation, freedom from legal, social or political restriction. And that’s supposed to mean something now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BET

Black Hair Care Pioneer Willie Morrow Dies At 82

Dr. Willie Morrow, a well-known San Diego-based hair care pioneer, died at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 22. He was 82. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Cheryl Morrow, his daughter, said the salon her father established in San Diego in 1959 and the hair products he invented in the 1960s and ‘70s came from his desire to serve the Black community by making resources available in their neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Anderson
Person
Heather Hunter
Person
Patricia Barnett
NBC San Diego

Rent Prices Are Starting to Cool Down: The 5 Cities With the Most Significant Decreases

Summer is a notoriously busy moving season — and high rent prices often reflect that. But prices seem to be cooling a little compared to the last 12 months overall. Median rent prices for one-bedroom apartments are only up 0.5% month over month, and prices for two-bedrooms are down 2.9% as of June, according to the National Rent Report for June 2022 from Zumper, a hub for people to find houses, apartments, rooms and condos for rent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County COVID Hospitalizations Exceed 300 Going Into 4th of July

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County exceeded 300 heading into the Fourth of July holiday, according to the latest state data. Of the 308 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 34 were being treated in intensive care, down one from Friday. There were 15 fewer hospital beds available, totaling 224.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A very cool San Diego mural in Logan Heights!

Here’s the rest of that very long mural by artist Fizix (@alexfizix) in Logan Heights that I first referenced a couple days ago here. The artwork wraps around a business at the corner of 33rd Street and Broad Avenue. San Diego is proudly painted in an elegant graffiti style!
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Affordable Housing#Brookdale Senior Living#Elderly People#Boomers#Cornell University#League Of Women Voters#The Taxpayers Advocate
365traveler.com

59 ABSOLUTE BEST THINGS TO DO IN SAN DIEGO, CA

Welcome to ‘America’s Finest City’ — a place where scenic ocean beaches collide with a historic seaport and waterfront. A place where you’ll find an abundance of wildlife from the land and sea. And a place where fun is only just a short drive away from one of the local theme parks and entertainment venues.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Adoption fees slashed through Sunday at San Diego Humane Society

It happens every year around the Fourth of July. Hundreds of animals, spooked by loud fireworks, run away and end up at the San Diego Humane Society. The problem this year, the Humane Society doesn’t have much room left, and they need your help. Here’s KPBS reporter John Carroll.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Paintings
iheart.com

How Many People Attended the San Diego County Fair this Year?

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the San Diego County fair saw an average daily attendance of 46,000 people, down 19 percent in 2019 when the average attendance was about 56,700. Attendance this year was limited to 50,000 people a day to avoid overcrowding, not because of COVID-19 concerns. But a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

41 Best & Fun Things to do in San Diego, California

There’s never a shortage of things to do in San Diego, California. Dubbed “America’s Finest City”, San Diego is packed with world-famous attractions, top-rated restaurants and bars, and miles of pristine beaches. But if you’re looking for something a little off the beaten path, here are the best and most fun things to do in San Diego that will show you a side of the city you never knew existed!
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy