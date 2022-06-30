ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Suspect in 2 Winsted home invasions arrested: police

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6XBE_0gQjx3ld00

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Winchester police have arrested a suspect who they believe is involved in two home invasions and a car crash.

Police stated that on Wednesday evening, they received a 911 call reporting that two men had attempted to forcibly enter two homes on Wheeler Street in Winsted, Connecticut. During the incident, one man was reported to have been brandishing a weapon, that police said was a suspected AK-47 or Tech-9 firearm.

When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects had already fled in a VW Jetta when they spotted one of the homeowners. In their getaway, the Jetta was involved in a collision at the intersection of Main and High Streets, officers stated.

Volunteer thwarts kidnapping attempt at festival, sheriff says

The driver of the other vehicle has a broken arm after an altercation with the suspects, according to the incident report. Both suspects left the car unharmed.

Following the crash, the suspects got out of their car and began to flee on foot, according to officials. Winchester and state police responded to the incident, where they said they found a discarded firearm and red durag.

Investigators believed that the two men had fled into the wooded area off High Street near the Winsted Methodist Church, and so K-9 officers were called to the scene to search for them.

Shortly after this incident two people, a man and woman, were seen walking out of the wooded area.

After further investigating, officers stated that Aba Wonderful, 22, of Bethel, Connecticut was involved in the home invasions and subsequent crash.

Man arrested for allegedly pushing kid off bike

Wonderful has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit home invasion, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, receiving a long gun without valid eligibility, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

Police said that Wonderful was held on a $500,000 bail due to the serious nature of the charges and the fact that Wonderful also has a pending case in the Danbury Court. In Danbury, officials said he is facing numerous charges including burglary in the third degree.

He will be arraigned at the Superior Court in Torrington on Thursday.

The second suspect is believed to reside in Danbury and officers from Winchester as well as the Statewide Narcotics Unit said they are working to locate them.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are expected to be filed, police stated. They also believe that this is an isolated incident.

Anyone having any video files of this incident is asked to contact either Sgt. Kevin Kinahan or Officer James Crean of the Winchester Police Department at (860) 379-2723.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTNH

Woman turns herself in to Wilton police for larceny charges

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilton police have stated that Merrin Accardi, 52, of Fairfield, CT, has turned herself in to police on an active arrest warrant. Police said that on Friday, Accardi turned herself in to Wilton police for being accused of obtaining money from a Wilton business through false pretenses. She was charged with […]
WILTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Shooting at Large Party in Hartford

A woman has died and a man is injured after a shooting at a party in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to a large party on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Missing child in Bristol found: police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police issued a statement to the public saying they have found a missing child, Jared Beers, 12, from Bristol. Police stated that Beers went missing on July 4, and was an endangered runaway. They then found the missing child hours later. There has been no information given as to where […]
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Home Invasions#Long Gun#Main And High Streets
WTNH

Waterbury man shot while riding scooter in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 27-year-old Waterbury man was shot while riding a scooter in Bridgeport on Sunday. At 11:50 p.m. Bridgeport police received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with one round coming through the window. Police said there were multiple shooters who fired more […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

East Haven police exhume body of “Jane Doe” homicide victim

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Haven Police Department has successfully located the burial site of a 1975 homicide victim, after accidentally unearthing the wrong body in June. In August 1975, a woman dubbed “Jane Doe,” by police was found bound, gagged and floating in a drainage ditch...
EAST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Police UPDATE: On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:50 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operation Center received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with at least one round coming through the window. Police responded to the area and determined multiple shooters fired more than (25) rounds along Stratford Avenue close to its intersection with Union Avenue. One projectile was recovered from an interior bedroom wall of a residence located on Stratford Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Shelton police look into fatal motorcycle crash

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Prisoner overdoses in New Haven detention facility

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A prisoner overdosed on narcotics while in a New Haven detention facility on Sunday, according to the police. Around 7:44 p.m. New Haven Police Officers were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency. Police said the Detention Facility Supervisor called for an ambulance to render proper medical care to the prisoner.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police give update on deadly overnight shooting

Multiple state parks close after reaching parking lot capacity. Hartford Fire: Roof of market collapses in morning fire. Crews from the Hartford Fire Department are battling a fire on Ashley and Huntington Street. Police are investigating two shootings, one involving a 5 year-old Updated: 17 hours ago. A 26 year...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

3 Waterbury teens arrested after chase, shots fired, police say

WATERBURY — Three teenagers were arrested and charged after a gunshot incident on Alma Street, police said. Waterbury police first responded to reports of shots fired on Alma Street at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found there had been a physical altercation between juveniles at the residence and three other teenagers who had fled in a stolen vehicle, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Norfolk police investigate fatal crash

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norfolk police said they responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, police stated that a motorcycle was traveling east on Route 44 in Norfolk, and the driver was seemingly attempting to make a right turn. For an unknown reason, they did not turn […]
NORFOLK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Killed in Crash on Route 44 in Norfolk

A man from Torrington has died after a crash in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. State police said 21-year-old Nicholas Ponzi, of Torrington, was traveling east on Route 44 around 4 p.m. when he went off of the road, hit a stone wall and landed sideways. Ponzi was transported to Winsted...
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Hit-Run Stamford Crash, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist. It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue. The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Stamford PD seek driver in fatal motorcycle crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking to speak with the operator of a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal accident on Sunday. The Stamford Police Department is investigating the crash which occurred on Newfield Avenue around 12:22 p.m. just south of North Meadows Lane. A report by police reads that a 150cc […]
STAMFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
DoingItLocal

Norwalk Police Rescue Man Attempting To Jump Onto I-95

2022-07-03@10:42pm– #Norwalk CT– #cttrafficHow about some likes for Norwalk Police in rescuing a man attempting to jump off the East Avenue overpass onto I-95? Great job officers!. Police UPDATE:. 2022-07-03@10:42pm–#Norwalk CT–How about some likes for Norwalk Police in rescuing a man attempting to jump off the East Avenue...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Phoenix man arrested on weapons charges in Waterbury

Waterbury, Conn. (WFSB) - The Waterbury Police Department Crime Prevention Unit was patrolling the area of Walnut Street due to complaints which included weapons and narcotics related offenses. During this time, officers observed a vehicle with several motor vehicle violations and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The driver of the...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy