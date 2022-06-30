Suspect in 2 Winsted home invasions arrested: police

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Winchester police have arrested a suspect who they believe is involved in two home invasions and a car crash.

Police stated that on Wednesday evening, they received a 911 call reporting that two men had attempted to forcibly enter two homes on Wheeler Street in Winsted, Connecticut. During the incident, one man was reported to have been brandishing a weapon, that police said was a suspected AK-47 or Tech-9 firearm.

When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects had already fled in a VW Jetta when they spotted one of the homeowners. In their getaway, the Jetta was involved in a collision at the intersection of Main and High Streets, officers stated.

The driver of the other vehicle has a broken arm after an altercation with the suspects, according to the incident report. Both suspects left the car unharmed.

Following the crash, the suspects got out of their car and began to flee on foot, according to officials. Winchester and state police responded to the incident, where they said they found a discarded firearm and red durag.

Investigators believed that the two men had fled into the wooded area off High Street near the Winsted Methodist Church, and so K-9 officers were called to the scene to search for them.

Shortly after this incident two people, a man and woman, were seen walking out of the wooded area.

After further investigating, officers stated that Aba Wonderful, 22, of Bethel, Connecticut was involved in the home invasions and subsequent crash.

Wonderful has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit home invasion, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, receiving a long gun without valid eligibility, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

Police said that Wonderful was held on a $500,000 bail due to the serious nature of the charges and the fact that Wonderful also has a pending case in the Danbury Court. In Danbury, officials said he is facing numerous charges including burglary in the third degree.

He will be arraigned at the Superior Court in Torrington on Thursday.

The second suspect is believed to reside in Danbury and officers from Winchester as well as the Statewide Narcotics Unit said they are working to locate them.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are expected to be filed, police stated. They also believe that this is an isolated incident.

Anyone having any video files of this incident is asked to contact either Sgt. Kevin Kinahan or Officer James Crean of the Winchester Police Department at (860) 379-2723.

