Salem orthopaedic office adds third doctor

SALEM – Salem Regional Medical Center has announced the addition of an orthopaedic surgeon to its Salem Orthopaedic Surgery practice.

J. Cletus Paumier, M.D., will join the practice on July 5. He will serve along with Dr. Dominic Peters and Dr. Lee Simon.

A board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, Paumier has been in practice for more than 20 years, providing medical and surgical care, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of bone, joint, ligament and muscle disorders and injuries.

Paumier will begin seeing patients July 5 at Salem Orthopaedic Surgery, on the first floor of Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State St.

For more information, call 330-332-7840.