Wilson County, TN

WEATHER- Chance of A Pop-up Storm- July 4th Weekend 50/50

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

May see a pop-up storm this afternoon through early evening. And while the heat will remain for the next several days, so will the humidity increasing our chances of seeing storms this holiday weekend.

Looking ahead we see a 50% chance of afternoon/evening storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

For any changes to festivals and fireworks bookmark your Close To Home page. You can find it here.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

