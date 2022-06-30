ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, ND

First report of West Nile in North Dakota

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming the state's...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the most veterans in North Dakota

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

AAA: Average gas price remains under $5 per gallon in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- As is the case with most states, gas prices continue to decline in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to four dollars, 65 cents, this as the national average also fell, settling at just over four bucks, 80 cents.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Stunt performer seen in Fargo, Grand Forks dies at Michigan air show

(Battle Creek, MI) -- Fargo AirSho officials are expressing sympathy to the family of a man who has previously appeared in two North Dakota airshows. Chris Darnell died at the Field of Flight Air Show Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. Officials say his Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two airplanes at 300 miles per hour when it burst into flames and he was killed.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
County
Richland County, ND
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
Richland County, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Funding for new CTE facilities in North Dakota delayed at federal level

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen school districts were awarded grant funding towards new Career and Technical Education Centers, but officials say they are still waiting for federal approval. State CTE Director Wayde Sick told legislators this month that the board has not received formal approval from the US Treasury Department...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: your guide to exploring wildlife management areas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages 235 wildlife management areas statewide, which encompass around 220,000 acres. “The main purpose of a wildlife management areas is to manage for wildlife. We try to have the highest populations we can on these areas and the best habitat. We do have other activities that go on in some of these management areas, such as shore-fishing and boat ramps and gun ranges, but our number one objective is wildlife management,” said Levi Jacobson, ND Game and Fish wildlife resource management supervisor.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo man dead following ATV accident in Becker County

(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquito
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
FARGO, ND
bulletin-news.com

Cannabis Edibles Containing THC Now Legal in Minnesota

With the implementation of a new legislation on Friday, edible cannabis goods and drinks that include the psychoactive component are now permitted in Minnesota. People who are 21 years of age and older are now permitted to purchase goods with THC serving sizes up to 5 milligrams. No more than 50 milligrams of edibles or drinkables may be contained in a single container.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

5 Things In North Dakota That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
MANDAN, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota COVID-19 Update: High spread rate for majority of state, two dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has released the latest update for COVID-19. In South Dakota, there are currently 53 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Since last week, there have been two deaths due to the virus, both patients were senior citizens.
NebraskaTV

Health Alert: Toxic algae found in Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. — If you're planning on taking a dip in the lake this weekend, you may want to reconsider. The state has issued health alerts for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Rockford Lake in Gage County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
NEBRASKA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
DL-Online

Commentary: Railroad merger will hit rural Minnesota hard

(The following is a commentary for the Opinion Page. It does not necessarily reflect the views of this newspaper) It’s not often that Class I, or very large, railroads seek to merge. In fact, it hasn’t happened in decades. Last year, the Canadian Pacific Railway (which runs through Detroit Lakes, Callaway, Ogema and Mahnomen) and Kansas City Southern announced their intent to change that when they filed a joint merger application with federal regulators.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Semi crash injures two Friday near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a semi crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Friday morning near Fergus Falls along I-94. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, driven by Gerald Donnell Price, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana; was travelling westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all westbound lanes.
FERGUS FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy