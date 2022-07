(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo-Moorhead area is hosting multiple events to celebrate Independence Day. Essentia Health 4th of July Celebration... Starting at 12:00 p.m, you can join F-M families at the Essentia Health Plaza for multiple events and family friendly activities. You can expect games, crafts, a splash pad, and "Sing 2" to play on the big screen starting at 12:30 p.m. Free concessions and popcorn is available for everyone in attendance.

