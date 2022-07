Lawmakers are sending the largest budget in state history, $75.7 billion, to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature after a near 19-hour workday in the legislature. That still leaves about $7 billion left on the table which is being eyed as part of the ongoing conversation on potential tax cuts for Michiganders, though taxes were not part of the discussion on Thursday night into Friday morning as legislators plugged away at finalizing the state’s budget.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO