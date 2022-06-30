ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Congrats to Kashkaval Garden — Celebrating A Quarter Century of Service in Hell’s Kitchen

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 4 days ago

Running a beloved New York eatery for a quarter century is a considerable feat — but it is something that Kashkaval Garden , the neighborhood’s premier Mediterranean tapas and fondue spot, is about to celebrate as they approach their 25th anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sesn_0gQjsnhN00
Friends and co-owners Daniel Assaf (left) and Corey Samuels at Kashkaval Garden. Photo: Phil O’Brien

“We were never looking to replicate something else,” said co-owner Corey Samuels. “Our mantra was always: ‘We want to have a place where we would want to hang out, where we would feel comfortable’. That’s been our North Star.”

Samuels, alongside partners Hilary Johnston and Daniel Assaf, helms the well-known 9th Avenue restaurant, which began its life in 1997 as a modest cheese shop run by Pando Andonopulo.

“Kashkaval first opened two doors down from where we are today as a Mediterranean specialty market,” recalled Samuels. “The owner, Pando, who was originally from Turkey, was kind of a neighborhood fixture and was known as the Cheese Man.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCz8H_0gQjsnhN00
Kashkaval in 2011 — just a couple of doors up 9th Avenue. Photo supplied

“My friend Daniel, who is also my business partner, and I used to hang out at his market,” said Samuels, who has lived in Hell’s Kitchen since 2001. “We used to shop there  — until in 2003 when there was a big power outage and a lot of places lost all of their products in their walk-in fridges. Pando was one of them.”

Assaf and Samuels — who had gotten to know Andonopulo from their frequent visits to the market — collaborated with him to create a new concept on 9th Avenue and W56th Street, with a specialty store in the front, and a fondue dining room in the back. Kashkaval Cheese Market and Wine Bar opened in 2004 and operated successfully as a retail/restaurant combination until 2012, when the team moved to its current location to open as a full restaurant and bar, backyard all-seasons patio included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKtXh_0gQjsnhN00
Pando Andonopulo was the original owner and opened Kashkaval in 1997 at 856 9th Avenue. Photo supplied

“Incorporating the history of the spaces has always been really important to us,” said Samuels. “When we took over the space it was a nail salon, but when we gutted it, we uncovered paintings on the walls that were done in the 50s — you’d only know that because there were dates on them,” he added. The as-yet-unidentified artist’s work was full of holes and scratches and Samuels hired friend and artist Paul Howell to restore the murals, which are now a key facet of the space’s homey, intimate ambiance.

New York camaraderie and small-world coincidences have played a key part in Kashkaval Garden’s success, with the team itself assembled in an appropriately “six degrees of separation” manner. Samuels and Assaf, who first met in high school, both moved to New York after graduating from Quebec’s McGill University, where Assaf studied economics and Samuels engineering. Johnston, who would go on to help develop the menu at Kashkaval, was introduced to Samuels and Assaf through Samuels’ sister, who was attending the musical theater graduate writing program at NYU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrRzm_0gQjsnhN00
Kashkaval Garden is a popular 9th Avenue eatery. Photo: Phil O’Brien

“Hilary had graduated culinary school and was working at some high-end restaurants at the time that we were renovating and getting ready to open this place. We were looking for a manager and I reached out to my sister, asked her if she knew anybody and she recommended Hilary. It was the perfect combination because she was both a chef and a great manager,” said Samuels. Johnston has managed to incorporate aspects of Andonopulo’s menu while creating new classics of her own.

“Our menu today has some vestiges of stuff that we did with Pando — a lot of the tapas has roots there — but a lot of the newer stuff is Hilary and another chef from Turkey named Zeki. It’s really been this collaboration that’s evolved over time,” Samuels explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m894C_0gQjsnhN00
Kashkaval Garden partner Hilary Johnston “managed to incorporate aspects of Andonopulo’s menu while creating new classics of her own.” Photo supplied

In addition to serving up local-approved favorites like housemade gazpacho, halloumi, and hummus, Kashkaval grew over time to be known not only as the ideal happy hour or date spot, but as a meaningful place for New Yorkers and visitors alike to celebrate life’s milestones.

“We get messages from people all over saying ‘we got engaged here,’ or ‘we want to have our 10th anniversary here,’” said Samuels. “There’s a lot of patron history there, which is wonderful.”

One particularly significant milestone was the wedding of Johnston and Assaf, which was held — where else? — at Kashkaval Garden. “That was our big love story, and it was a very fun night,” said Samuels, adding that the couple recently had their second child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPHR0_0gQjsnhN00
The transformative Kashkaval menu in 2004. Photo supplied

Relationships are pivotal at Kashkaval, where many patrons are regulars and some of the staff has worked with the partners for decades. “We have one person who has worked for us almost since we opened the old place,” said Samuels. “We get a lot of staff who used to work here that come back and visit — it’s a restaurant, but everyone talks about the KG as a family, so we certainly try to keep that kind of atmosphere and culture.”

While the sense of community and camaraderie at Kashkaval hasn’t changed, Samuels said that much has evolved on 9th Avenue since the dawn of their cheese market and wine bar.

“The neighborhood has its ebbs and flows,” he explained. “In the teens, we went through a period where the restaurant was always bustling with people — every place in the area was packed every night.

“Going back further, I remember the big recession in 2008 and 2009. We were affected, but not too badly because our price point is a little bit lower — when folks have less money, they still want to go out and live, they just might want to spend a little bit less. So we’ve always tried to keep our price points more accessible. That’s been an important part of what we do,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cM3l_0gQjsnhN00
When Kashkaval moved they uncovered mural paintings at their new location. Photo supplied.

While COVID-19 predictably proved challenging for the eatery — having to shut down for nine months and as of recently, take down their outdoor seating — Samuels said that “everybody on Ninth Avenue grouped together” during the pandemic, helping each other handle the many slings and arrows of the city’s changing regulations.

“We also got PPP money, and without that, we would be closed,” said Samuels. “The combination of the PPP money and our very loyal staff was key.”  Despite the significant stress, “In retrospect it was a good opportunity for us to sit back and reflect on some things that we were doing well and other things that could be improved,” he added.

“When we finally did reopen, we whittled down our menu — as I think many, many places did. Business was slow and we didn’t want to end up throwing away a lot of food, so we adjusted the menu accordingly, and that’s been a very good experience for us,” said Samuels. The team focused on keeping customer favorites that they can execute flawlessly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Cf1n_0gQjsnhN00
During the pandemic, Kashkaval Garden extended its outdoor dining. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Visitors who stop by Kashkaval now can expect their go-to dishes and the same friendly, convivial atmosphere that Samuels and team have worked for decades to curate. “People love the warmth, the candles, the lighting, the fire, and that our food promotes sharing. That’s always how we designed our menu. So we’re all about getting back to those timeless, communal sharing experiences,” he said.

While it’s hard to predict the next 25 years in the ever-changing New York restaurant landscape, the team at Kashkaval Garden hopes that they’ll remain a mainstay on the block. “We definitely serve a unique niche in the Hell’s Kitchen area,” said Samuels. “You can come to 9th Avenue and have a choice of any cuisine you want. I think what makes the neighborhood special is quite a few places are more locally owned, more independent, and I think the owners and the staff of those places  bring their own flavor and their own culture to it. And that’s certainly what we try to do here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QVzF_0gQjsnhN00
Sitting around at the original Kashkaval. Photo supplied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTeaa_0gQjsnhN00
Many Hell’s Kitchen locals remember Kashkaval as a cheese shop. Photo supplied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11u3rV_0gQjsnhN00
In 2012, with Hurricane Sandy coming, Kashkaval taped its doors and windows. Photo supplied

The post Congrats to Kashkaval Garden — Celebrating A Quarter Century of Service in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Taxi Passengers Shot in Hail of Gunfire on Hell’s Kitchen Street — NYPD Share Photo of Suspect

In one of several unsettling weekend shootings, two unwitting taxi passengers were caught in a hail of gunfire early Saturday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Nicalus Franklyn, 24, a case worker for a social services agency, and Samy Shelbaya, 22, a medical student, were traveling back to Shelbaya’s Hell’s Kitchen apartment from an evening out at […] The post Taxi Passengers Shot in Hail of Gunfire on Hell’s Kitchen Street — NYPD Share Photo of Suspect appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“Hell’s Kitchen Has So Much Character Compared to its Gentrified Neighbors” — Why Layla Law-Gisiko Cares for Her Adopted Home

French-born Layla Law-Gisiko emigrated to New York a quarter of a century ago and has been a member of Manhattan Community Board 5 for the past 17 years. She shares her West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born in Paris, France. I emigrated to New York […] The post “Hell’s Kitchen Has So Much Character Compared to its Gentrified Neighbors” — Why Layla Law-Gisiko Cares for Her Adopted Home appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

As Rent Prices Slow Nationwide, the Heat is Still On for Hell’s Kitchen Renters

If today’s rent bill is on your mind, there’s some small comfort to be had — indications are that New York’s white-hot rental market may finally be cooling off… very slightly. But with some Hell’s Kitchen residents being priced out of the neighborhood, is it too little, too late? According to a report from rental […] The post As Rent Prices Slow Nationwide, the Heat is Still On for Hell’s Kitchen Renters appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

A Place with “Strong Community Bonds and Vibrancy” — Why Tony Simone Feels an Affinity with Hell’s Kitchen

A born and bred New Yorker, Tony Simone has lived on the West Side throughout his adult life. Until recently, he was Director of External Affairs for Hudson River Park Friends before turning his attention to politics. Here’s Tony’s West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born […] The post A Place with “Strong Community Bonds and Vibrancy” — Why Tony Simone Feels an Affinity with Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen Needs Housing, Not Objections or Delays

Op-Ed by Jeremiah Johnson.Jeremiah Johnson is the director of the Center for New Liberalism, a housing advocate, and a Hell’s Kitchen resident for 10 years. Next month, the City Council will vote on approving new housing in Hell’s Kitchen. At issue is a planned housing development on MTA land in Hell’s Kitchen called The Lirio. […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Needs Housing, Not Objections or Delays appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

As it Rises and Rises, Gwyneth Leech Paints The City That’s Never Finished

If New York’s buildings are living, breathing, creatures, then artist Gwyneth Leech’s Liminal New York  — now open at the Foley Gallery presented by Garvey | Simon Projects — captures the Big Apple’s skyscrapers moment-by-moment as they grow into the steel and chrome titans of tomorrow.   “My paintings are all about the process,” said Leech […] The post As it Rises and Rises, Gwyneth Leech Paints The City That’s Never Finished appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars

Big Brother is watching you! Subway car cameras are set to be installed amid growing security concerns, while on the roads, a proposed expansion of a successful city surveillance program would ask New Yorkers to report each other for parking violations.  City Council Member Lincoln Restler is calling for the potential expansion of the Citizens […] The post Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Is That Bridge Really Falling Down? What to Do When You See a Crumbling New York City

Jeff Sellars looked out of his car window on his way to the George Washington Bridge and noticed something odd about the concrete pillars of the short subterranean highway known as Trans-Manhattan Expressway last month.  Candace Pedraza, The City This article was originally published on Jun 20 4:47pm EDT by THE CITY They looked even […] The post Is That Bridge Really Falling Down? What to Do When You See a Crumbling New York City appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hurricane Sandy#Congrats#Hell#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
W42ST.nyc

Skyline Hotel to Become Shelter for Homeless Families This Weekend

The Skyline Hotel — sitting vacant on 10th Avenue after several attempts to provide shelter for New Yorkers — will welcome families with young children to its Hell’s Kitchen rooms this weekend.  The move was flagged not by a formal announcement to the community or in collaboration with local elected officials, but by the mass […] The post Skyline Hotel to Become Shelter for Homeless Families This Weekend appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

How to Get to Sesame Street This Fall? Just Head to W42nd Street

Want to find sunny days and chase the clouds away? Look no further than W42nd Street, where a brand-new Sesame Street musical will open Off-Broadway this fall.  The beloved 53-year old children’s educational series will begin previews at Theater Row in Hell’s Kitchen this September, in a production promising the appearance of classic Sesame Street […] The post How to Get to Sesame Street This Fall? Just Head to W42nd Street appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

After a VERY Long Interval, the Students of PS 212 Make a Dramatic Return to the Stage

As New York’s theater shut down on March 12, 2020, one more performance was to grace a Broadway stage — the students of PS 212 gave an unexpected closing-night concert at the Mark Hellinger Theatre (now the Times Square Church) on March 13. Last night, they finally returned to the stage once again.  “We made […] The post After a VERY Long Interval, the Students of PS 212 Make a Dramatic Return to the Stage appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Go Green! You Can Now Tour the Lush and Leafy Heights of… Javits Center

Where, in the city that never sleeps, can you find the freshest of food growing in abundance? That’s right – the Javits Center, where the A-to-Z of food, from Arugula to Zucchini, flourishes on the rooftop above Hell’s Kitchen. And now you can see it for yourself on a guided tour. You’ve attended a conference […] The post Go Green! You Can Now Tour the Lush and Leafy Heights of… Javits Center appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
W42ST.nyc

Holland Bar Has Closed — Hell’s Kitchen Has Lost an Iconic NYC Dive Bar

If you’d like to raise a glass to iconic neighborhood dive Holland Bar, you’ll have to do so somewhere else — the legendary Hell’s Kitchen watering hole has closed. Today, it is left with nothing but an empty brick-lined room and the many memories of its eclectic existence on 9th Avenue.  While Holland Bar had […] The post Holland Bar Has Closed — Hell’s Kitchen Has Lost an Iconic NYC Dive Bar appeared first on W42ST.
HOLLAND, NY
W42ST.nyc

If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe?

New York City is bracing for the possibility that the number of individuals walking the streets with legally permitted handguns will greatly expand should the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the state’s restrictive carry permit laws are unconstitutional. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Jun 9 5:41pm EDT by THE […] The post If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

NYPD Helicopter Sends Anxiety Levels Sky High in Hell’s Kitchen

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a — mystery??? Late Thursday evening, when many locals stayed in to watch the much-anticipated January 6 hearings, Hell’s Kitchen residents were baffled by a low-hovering NYPD helicopter over 9th and 10th Avenue. As of today, it remains a mystery, despite 24 hours of concerted investigation by your […] The post NYPD Helicopter Sends Anxiety Levels Sky High in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Ritz Bar Owner Talks About Disappearance and Death of Julio Ramirez Amid Safety Warnings for PRIDE

Tommy Greco, owner of Ritz Bar and Lounge where 25-year-old Julio Ramirez was last seen alive, broke his six-week silence at a press conference this morning. Council member Erik Bottcher, who called the press event today, introduced Greco as “a friend and local community leader.” Greco said: “I’ve been the owner of Ritz now for […] The post Ritz Bar Owner Talks About Disappearance and Death of Julio Ramirez Amid Safety Warnings for PRIDE appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Candlelit Vigil Remembers Julio Ramirez — “Whether You’re in a Club, a Bar or Walking on the Sidewalk, You Matter”

Passionate anger, raw emotion, and fervent solidarity filled the air as neighbors, friends, activists and politicians gathered together Wednesday evening for a candlelit vigil to honor the life of Julio Ramirez, who died after leaving a Hell’s Kitchen bar on April 21.  “We can no longer have our queer community not be safe. We have to […] The post Candlelit Vigil Remembers Julio Ramirez — “Whether You’re in a Club, a Bar or Walking on the Sidewalk, You Matter” appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Statue Pays Tribute to Playwright and Activist Lorraine Hansberry

Lorraine Hansberry will soon be remembered in Hell’s Kitchen with a new park — but last week Broadway legends and a who’s-who of industry greats gathered in Times Square to honor the barrier-breaking playwright and civil rights activist with a commemorative statue.  Hansberry, known as the trailblazing author of A Raisin in the Sun and […] The post Statue Pays Tribute to Playwright and Activist Lorraine Hansberry appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Why Won’t the City Keep its Promise to Hell’s Kitchen on Affordable Housing?

Op-Ed by Christine Gorman and Aleta LaFargue. Christine Gorman is president of the West 55th Street Block Association. Aleta LaFargue is president of the Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association. They are also both members of the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Coalition, which came together during the pandemic to address health and public safety issues in the community. […] The post Why Won’t the City Keep its Promise to Hell’s Kitchen on Affordable Housing? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
406
Followers
187
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy