Twins vs. Guardians prediction: Bet on Cy Young winner Shane Bieber

Is it just me? Lookalikes: Republican Lee Zeldin and the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon

… “Hey, Stitches, this is daddy faddy malone, owner of Whiskey Reds in East Meadow. Played against Mighty Quinn for many years. Won a fortune. Played against you last year too. What you’re doing this year is unheard of. You’ve got to hit the skids soon. Gonna start playing against you Monday.”

Sounds like a win-win Mr. Malone. Either I cash or the drinks are on you next time I’m in East Meadow.

The Twins and Guardians are running 1-2 in the AL Central. Minnesota’s Chris Archer has made seven road starts and hasn’t won any. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber allowed one run over six facing the Twins in May. 10 units on Cleveland.

The A’s gave us our money’s worth … for a half inning. Scored three runs off Lee Zel… uh Jameson Taillon in the first frame. But two pitches, a two run homer by Aaron Judge and a three run shot by Giancarlo Stanton were all the Yanks needed. Final 5-3. Loss returns us to +1,472 vidablues.

