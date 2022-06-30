ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly explains why he smashed glass against his face

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

What the fork?

Machine Gun Kelly was trying to get a crowd’s attention when he decided to smash a glass against his face , causing the punk rocker to gush blood all over himself Tuesday night.

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people’s attention?” Kelly, 32, asked on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Wednesday. “Yeah, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.”

When Seth Meyers mocked his guest by saying, “You know, in medicine they call that ‘askin’ for it,'” the “Bloody Valentine” singer joked, “Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night.”

When MGK first made his entrance on the NBC late-night show, Meyers, 48, asked for an update on how he was doing following the gory incident.

“I feel like s–t,” Kelly admitted with a smile.

Machine Gun Kelly said he was trying to make a toast when he injured himself by smashing a glass into his head.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

“Well, I know you did a sold-out show at MSG last night. Congratulations,” the host said. “But last time you were here, you had just done the VMAs. You had hurt your hand at the VMAs, and you hurt yourself again last night at MSG.”

Kelly then joked, “Yeah, I’m going to start having doctors around me every time I see Seth Meyers on my schedule.”

Kelly admitted he felt like “s–t” after the bloody incident.

The rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story early Wednesday of himself breaking a champagne glass against his head during an appearance at Catch in New York City after bringing his “Mainstream Sellout” tour to MSG. He proceeded to perform at the restaurant regardless, with blood dribbling down his face and onto his clothes.

“I don’t give a f–k, bro. I don’t give a s–t,” he said into a microphone.

Kelly broke the glass on his face during a concert afterparty at Catch in New York late Tuesday.
machinegunkelly/Instagram

A witness told Page Six exclusively that Catch had offered Kelly bandages and medical aid, but he declined.

His fiancée, Megan Fox, as well as Avril Lavigne, Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio were in the crowd at the time.

Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox, was there when the incident occurred.
TheImageDirect.com

Kelly later shared more images of his gashed-up face on Instagram, captioning his post, “NYC you’re my bloody valentine 🩸❤️‍🔥.”

But the broken-glass incident wasn’t the only drama-filled moment of his evening. In the middle of his MSG concert, the “Emo Girl” crooner was caught yelling at a crew member before smashing a guitar on stage in a fit of rage.

Landon, meanwhile, joined MGK for a duet amid the news that his dad, Travis Barker, was hospitalized for pancreatitis after reportedly undergoing a colonoscopy .

Page Six

